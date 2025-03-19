Review: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL A BEAUTIFUL NOISE at The Overture Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Neil Diamond Musical A Beautiful Noise is a juke box musical, biography covering the life of Neil Diamond, allowing the audience a peak behind the curtain at the man and his struggles.

The curtain opens to two lone people sitting across from each other in large comfortable chairs. There is silence, a tension on stage that is palpable. An elder Neil Diamond (Robert Westenberg) is trying not to talk to his therapist (Lisa Reneé Pitts). As the doctor convinces Neil to open up through looking at the meaning behind his song lyrics, we begin to see what created this legendary performer. From a lonely boy in Brooklyn to a lonely man in California, we follow Neil’s life.

Despite the brave and effective framing of Neil’s story told through his therapy sessions, the show is fun and filled with energy as it brings the audience into his world, balanced with contemplative moments as Neil struggles with his depression and works through the issues that brought him to this place in life.

The elder Neil remains on stage as his memories play out around him. The audience is introduced to a younger version of the man (Alec Michael Ryan) as he pitches songs to a producer, Ellie Greenwich (Kate A. Mulligan). After bombing with his first song snippets, he sings part of “I’m a Believer” and Ellie is hooked on his talent, a song is bought, and Neil is officially a song writer. And… we are on our way to the making of a king.

There is a lot of great music in the show (I mean its Neil Diamond, how can the music be anything but great?!), and a few songs that bring to life the most poignant moments in the show. Standing out is, “Love on The Rocks’ in Act One dealing with Neil’s first divorce. His wife Jaye (Tiffany Tatreau) has had enough and, in a heartbreaking scene, leaves. The duet of the classic song is beautiful and moving. The emotion on stage real and effective.

In act two, “Brooklyn Roads” leads to Neil finally facing his childhood and the depression that plagued him from that early age. Coming from immigrant parents, Neil always felt out of place and alone. As he finally delves into his childhood, we see real pain and anguish.

The last really moving moment was during “I am I Said” as Neil’s journey comes full circle. Stricken with Parkinson’s disease Neil must face the fact that the glamorous part of his life, what defined him and gave him light in his depression, his ability to perform his songs, is over. As he accepts this fact and who he is now, I, along with those around me, teared up.

As we are led through Neil’s catalog the audience is entertained as it delves deeper into the man’s life.

The show was fantastically entertaining. I and the people around me left the theater singing, humming, and dancing. But we also left with a much deeper understanding of Neil Diamonds songs and lyrics and a greater appreciation for the man behind the American idol, and of our shared humanity.

Maybe it was just a Tuesday night, but the audience as a whole seemed very subdued. I was disappointed by the lack of audience participation. At one point the house lights came up during “Sweet Caroline” inviting the audience to join in and it was nearly silent. I felt for the performers, they give so much energy and were getting nothing back. During the encore, the audience did finally come around, but by then it felt forced and even then, the participation was minimal.

Broadway star and “American Idol” winner Nick Fradiani plays the title role in the National Tour

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, “A Beautiful Noise” is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalog of classics like "America," "Forever in Blue Jeans," and "Sweet Caroline," an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy® Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond 's story was made to shine on Broadway-and head out on the road across America.

“Some of my most thrilling nights have been while I was on tour, bringing my music to audiences across the world,” said Neil Diamond . “Having ‘A Beautiful Noise’ go on tour is an honor and I can’t wait for audiences across North America to experience this show. I hope they enjoy it as much as I have.”

“THE BIOGRAPHICAL DRAMA IS A HEARTWARMING CELEBRATION OF Mr. Diamond ’S UPLIFTING MUSIC AND INSPIRATIONAL LIFE.” -The Washington Times

Like “Jersey Boys” and “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” before it, “A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical” is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir, that tells the untold true story of how America's greatest hit maker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career.

Producer Ken Davenport said, “Neil is one of the best live entertainers the world has ever seen. In his fifty-year career, he’s performed for millions of fans around the globe. I couldn’t imagine a more perfect way to honor his legacy than having ‘A Beautiful Noise’ touring North America, visiting the same cities where he gave so many people so much joy. Now, after a successful Broadway run, good times never seemed so good as ‘A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical,’ is in Madison, Wis., making its premiere at Overture Center in March 2025.”

Producer Bob Gaudio said, “When Neil and I first started talking about making a musical using his music, I knew how daunting that would be. With ‘Jersey Boys,’ I learned how vital it is to have a first-rate creative team making sure everything weaves together. We have that on “A Beautiful Noise”—an incisive book that tells Neil’s story honestly, fantastic choreography, one of the best directors on Broadway guiding the entire production, and of course, Neil’s iconic songs.”

is directed by Tony Award® winner “A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical”is directed by Tony Award® winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), choreographed by Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett (Once, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and written by four-time Academy Award nominee Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody, The Two Popes).

National Tour Director is Austin Regan, Tour Choreographer is Yasmine Lee, and Tour Music Director is James Olmstead. The A BEAUTIFUL NOISE National Tour Stage Management team is led by Stacy N. Taylor with Travis Blackwell and Kali Ashurst. The Company Management team is Erik Birkeland and Heather Moss “A Beautiful Noise”National Tour Director is, Tour Choreographer is, and Tour Music Director is. TheNational Tour Stage Management team is led bywithand. The Company Management team isand

