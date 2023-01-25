Overture Showcases Singer and Cellist Gabriel Royal in UP CLOSE Series Next Month

Overture Center's newest series, "Up Close," showcases a diverse lineup of emerging artists from around the world in a unique, intimate setting. This musical experience transforms the Capitol Theater into a cocktail lounge and gives audiences the opportunity to sit on stage. The next "Up Close" performance takes place at 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 with Oklahoma-born, Brooklyn-based, thirty-something singer, songwriter and cellist Gabriel Royal.

Royal began his career playing in the subway stations of New York City. That's where he found his lawyer, his manager, his cello and where he continues to find a genuine connection with his inspiration: the commuters of New York.

Influenced by Stevie Wonder's groove and Burt Bacharach's jazzy yet poppy sensitivities, along with other contemporary artists, Royal's trademark sound is all his own. Royal released his self-titled album in 2016 along with his single and music video for "Say It's Right," directed by Blake Farber, who has worked with Beyoncé and other A-list artists.

Royal has emerged as a trailblazing talent, performing at NYC's top music venues, such as (Le) Poisson Rouge and The Blue Note Jazz Club. Royal has played the Monterey and Newport Jazz Festivals as well as many of the European benchmarks like North Sea. He has performed to sold-out crowds in countries around the world and collaborated with some of the industry's most in-demand names. Known for his soaring vocals, hum-along melodies and lush arrangements, Royal is among a select number of artists combining cello and voice.

Ticket holders will sit on the Capitol Theater stage at small cabaret tables and may purchase beverages to enjoy during the performance..

The "Up Close" series was programmed by Overture's Director of Presenting, Emily Goretski. "This series is an opportunity to share exciting new artists with our community," said Goretski. "My goal is to feature artists that represent different cultures and musical genres and provide a unique space where they can really connect with the audience. The intimate setting on stage will allow for more interaction between performers and audience members, creating a fun, relaxed atmosphere perfect for a date night or night out downtown."