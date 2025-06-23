Overture Galleries to Celebrate Summer Exhibitions with Reception and Artists' Talks

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A reception and artists’ talks celebrating Overture Galleries’ summer exhibitions are set to take place on Thursday, June 26. Starting at 5 p.m., three Inspiring Hope artists will share their art and experiences in a sensory-relaxed format in Rotunda Studio. Then join the Summer Galleries Reception from 5:30-8:30 p.m. with artists’ talks starting at 6 p.m.

on Rotunda Stage. Meet the artists from all five galleries, hear about their artwork and browse the galleries.

The Overture

Galleries summer’s exhibitions explore voice and visibility—how we express ourselves, share stories and build connections. Each artist offers a unique perspective, reminding us that when individual voices come together, they can amplify

ideas, inspire action and reflect community.

The exhibitions in Galleries I, II and III run through Sunday, August 24, the Playhouse Gallery exhibition runs through Sunday, August 17, and the Rotunda Gallery exhibition runs through Sunday, August 10.

SUMMER EXHIBITIONS

Gallery I: Threading Through Us

Janine Bessenecker, Dr. Fabu Phillis Carter, Cynthia Reynolds, Bobbette Rose, Dr. Eugenia Sherman Brown.

This collaboration explores how our lives and relationships are like threads—knotted and tangled, weaving and unique—telling a larger story of how we enrich each other’s lives. Throughout this two-year journey, these five artists walked through life together

as they collaborated in creation.

Gallery II: We Make It Together

ArtWorking Artists & Staff

These collaborative paintings are made by artists and staff from ArtWorking, a Madison art studio that supports artists and entrepreneurs with disabilities.

Gallery III: Speaking Freely: Personal & Political

Dara Larson & Ruth Vander Horck

Drawing upon how and where we tell our personal and political stories, Larson imagines the atmosphere of free speech. Vander Horck uses the female figure to engage in a visual dialogue about lived experience in contemporary culture.

Playhouse Gallery: Mysterious Minds

Birgit Bach, Sandra Belozercovsky, Yuki Marsh, Jaroslava Sobiskova

Curated by Jaroslava Sobiskova

Step into a world of imagination as you journey through realms of fantasy, dreams and symbolism, expressed across five unique artistic media. This exhibition delves into the subconscious, exploring the surreal landscapes of the mind.

Rotunda Gallery: Inspiring Hope: Celebrating Joy in the Journey

Alex Haunty, Max Divelbiss & Anastasia Wilson

These Inspiring Hope Ministries artists overcome their personal and physical challenges, using their art to communicate the joy and wonder that lies within and beyond the context of disability and limitation.

Join in for these additional events:

Threading Through Us: Poetry Reading and Art with Fabu

Sunday, July 20, 1-3 p.m. | Wisconsin Studio, Overture Center for the Arts

This collaboration between five artists from multiple genres entwines our lives like threads/ribbons weaving together in faith and friendship. Poet Fabu reads original poetry about the art installation. Poets are invited to an open mic with poems that celebrate

the exhibition, art and artists.

Studio Tour with Artist Ruth Vander Horck

Friday, August 8, 10-11:30 a.m. | Ruth’s Studio

Join us for a behind-the-scenes visit to the ceramic studio of exhibiting artist Ruth Vander Horck. Space is limited; RSVP required.

Overture Galleries: Studio Tour RSVP

Overture Galleries are open Monday through Saturday, 11-6 p.m., Sunday noon–6 p.m. and whenever the building is open, including during events or performances.

