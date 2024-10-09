Overture Galleries Is Looking For Visual Artists To Exhibit In 2025-27 Seasons

Overture Center for the Arts is now accepting artist applications for Gallery I, II and III as part of our 2025-27 seasons. Located in Overture Center, 201 State Street, the Overture Galleries radiate off the Rotunda lobby on three levels, serving as an entryway to the Capitol Theater. Overture aims to exhibit a wide variety of artists, media and visual art from throughout Dane County and Wisconsin. Applications open Friday Nov. 1, 2024, at 10 a.m. CT and the deadline to submit work is Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. CT.

APPLICANTS INFORMATIONAL MEETING: Interested applicants are invited to learn more about Overture Galleries and the application process at an upcoming meeting on Wednesday Nov. 20, 6-7 p.m. in Wisconsin Studio, located on Overture Center’s third floor.

Gallery guidelines, floor plans, tips and examples are available online along with the application: overture.org/information-for-artists.

Individual applicants will be placed into two-person or group shows. Overture Galleries also accepts curatorial proposals and group proposals. Group and curated exhibits must be organized with a strong conceptual and visual theme and include work by at least two artists, one which resides in Dane County.

Questions about the application or the process should be directed to Gallery Coordinator Megan Landon at mlandon@overture.org.