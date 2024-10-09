News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Overture Galleries Is Looking For Visual Artists To Exhibit In 2025-27 Seasons

Applications open Friday Nov. 1, 2024, at 10 a.m. CT and the deadline to submit work is Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. CT.

By: Oct. 09, 2024
Overture Galleries Is Looking For Visual Artists To Exhibit In 2025-27 Seasons Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Overture Center for the Arts is now accepting artist applications for Gallery I, II and III as part of our 2025-27 seasons. Located in Overture Center, 201 State Street, the Overture Galleries radiate off the Rotunda lobby on three levels, serving as an entryway to the Capitol Theater. Overture aims to exhibit a wide variety of artists, media and visual art from throughout Dane County and Wisconsin. Applications open Friday Nov. 1, 2024, at 10 a.m. CT and the deadline to submit work is Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. CT.

LATEST NEWS

Mike Birbiglia Brings His 'Please Stop The Ride' Tour to Overture Hall
Alton Brown Comes to Madison in 2025
David Payne Brings CHURCHILL to the Overture Center This Month
Madison Shakespeare Company Joins Bartell Theatre as a Resident Company

APPLICANTS INFORMATIONAL MEETING: Interested applicants are invited to learn more about Overture Galleries and the application process at an upcoming meeting on Wednesday Nov. 20, 6-7 p.m. in Wisconsin Studio, located on Overture Center’s third floor.

Gallery guidelines, floor plans, tips and examples are available online along with the application: overture.org/information-for-artists.

Individual applicants will be placed into two-person or group shows. Overture Galleries also accepts curatorial proposals and group proposals. Group and curated exhibits must be organized with a strong conceptual and visual theme and include work by at least two artists, one which resides in Dane County.

Questions about the application or the process should be directed to Gallery Coordinator Megan Landon at mlandon@overture.org.

 


Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.



Videos