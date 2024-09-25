Overture Galleries' Fall Exhibitions Reception Set For Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Join in for a reception and artists’ talks celebrating Overture Galleries’ fall exhibitions on Thursday, Oct. 3. The reception, featuring artists from all five galleries, runs from 5:30-8:30 p.m. with artists’ talks at 6 p.m. on Rotunda Stage in Overture’s lower level. Don’t miss this opportunity to dive deeper into the exhibitions, hear from the artists and mingle with other art lovers!

Exhibitions in Galleries I, II and III run through Sunday, Dec. 1, and the Playhouse Gallery exhibition runs through Sunday, Nov. 17. The Rotunda Gallery “Her Art” exhibition runs through Sunday, Nov. 10.

Overture Galleries are always free and open to the public during regular business hours and before and after performances. Most artwork in our exhibitions is for sale.

Gallery I: Abandoned Abundance

Erin Liljegren & Christina Ruhaak

Tuesday, Sept. 3 – Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024

Erin Liljegren and Christina Ruhaak create tactile environments enhanced by their vivid and complex use of color. Liljegren investigates the deprivation of natural resources and the over-consumption of consumer goods using paint and repurposed materials. Ruhaak amasses and layers the remnants of domestic life as commentary on global frictions and the consequences to families and communities.

Gallery II: Masks & Mirrors

Jolynn Reigeluth & Hideki Suzuki

Tuesday, Sept. 3 – Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024

Hideki Suzuki and Jolynn Reigeluth's joint exhibition blends observations, imagination and humor in our everyday lives. Suziki's allegorical masks and Reigeluth's satirical portraits explore myth, history and human absurdities, igniting introspective laughter and peculiar emotional revelations.

Gallery III: A Place of Whim and Wonder

Sydney Berkeley & Poornima Moorthy

Tuesday, Sept. 3 – Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024

This collection of vibrant, whimsical and multifaceted works by Sydney Berkeley and Poornima Moorthy embody the magic of life and allude to notions such as the fanciful experience of childhood, the hidden beauty twinkling within each moment and the intense human experience of being alive.

Playhouse Gallery: In Search of Awe

PhotoMidwest

Tuesday, Aug. 27 – Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024

Photographic images capable of evoking a sense of awe possess a distinctiveness that makes them stand out from the ordinary. They have the power to evoke emotional or visceral reactions. This juried exhibition highlights the awe-inspiring photography created by members of PhotoMidwest.

Rotunda Gallery: Her Art

Various Artists

Curated and organized by high school student Shay Roy-Lewis

Tuesday, Sept. 10 – Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024

Her Art is a showcase of work by female-identifying teen artists that empowers girls to celebrate themselves not for what they look like, but for who they are.

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More