Overture Center For The Arts and True Tickets Join Forces To Elevate Patron Experience and Ticketing Security

This will enhance the overall patron experience, bringing a new level of security, convenience and customization to the ticketing process.

By: Oct. 16, 2023

Overture Center for the Arts has announced a partnership with True Tickets, a leader in secure digital ticket delivery. This monumental collaboration marks True Tickets' expansion into the vibrant arts scene of Madison, Wis., and poses Overture Center to revolutionize its ticketing landscape. The integration of True Tickets' cutting-edge digital ticketing solution will enhance the overall patron experience, bringing a new level of security, convenience and customization to the ticketing process.

Overture Center stands as an artistic cornerstone in Madison, featuring a constellation of seven remarkable venues and proudly hosting nine resident companies. With an unwavering commitment to fostering the arts and cultural enrichment, Overture Center plays host to an impressive array of performances, exhibitions and events that captivate and inspire audiences across the region.

This partnership will see True Tickets seamlessly integrate its state-of-the-art digital delivery ticketing service into Overture Center's existing platform. The collaborative effort promises to redefine the ticketing journey for patrons and the venue alike. Notable features of True Tickets' secure, contactless digital ticket delivery include the convenience of mobile access, eliminating the need for physical tickets. Additionally, the platform's innovative rules-based ticket sharing functionality empowers ticket holders to effortlessly transfer tickets to friends and family, while affording the venue control and minimizing unauthorized resale. This partnership comes on the heels of True Tickets' unveiling of Phase 2 of its rules-based ticket sharing functionality, enabling venues like Overture Center to tailor ticket rules to an even greater degree.

Starting with November performances, Overture Center patrons will be able to experience True Tickets digital delivery at all Overture and resident company shows, including:

  • Clyde's, Forward Theater Company, Nov. 2-19
  • DakhaBrakha For Ukraine, Nov. 2
  • Tosca, Madison Opera, Nov. 3-5
  • Innovation, Madison Ballet, Nov. 3-5
  • Craig Ferguson: The Fancy Rascal Tour, Nov. 5
  • Masterworks I – Majestic Brahms, Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, Nov. 10
  • Ken Cowan, Madison Symphony Orchestra, Nov. 11
  • Jim Brickman HITS LIVE, Nov. 12
  • Symphony Gems, Madison Symphony Orchestra, Nov. 17-19
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood LIVE, Nov. 19
  • My Fair Lady, Nov. 21-26
  • Christmas with C.S. Lewis, Nov. 24-26
  • Christmas with Lorie Line, Nov. 27
  • Winter Fantasia: Reimagined, Kanopy Dance, Nov. 30-Dec. 3

"True Tickets makes it easy for our patrons to seamlessly store tickets in their existing smartphone wallet and share them with friends and family,” said Jenie Dahlmann, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Overture. “As more audience members choose digital ticket delivery over paper ticketing, we will also greatly reduce our carbon footprint.”

Ken Lesnik, Head of Business Development at True Tickets, expressed, "Our entrance into the Madison arts community alongside Overture Center is a pivotal milestone for True Tickets. As advocates for reimagining the ticketing industry, this collaboration provides us with the exceptional opportunity to introduce our innovative technology to the Madison audience. We eagerly anticipate partnering closely with Overture Center to deliver convenient and secure ticketing to their patrons."



