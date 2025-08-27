Noah J. Ricketts Comes to Overture Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Noah J. Ricketts, star of Broadway-hit "The Great Gatsby," brings his powerhouse vocals and razor-sharp wit to this heartfelt, hilarious one-man show tracing his unlikely path from soccer player to stage sensation.

In the show, Ricketts documents the missteps and good fortune that led him to Broadway. He will sing classic Broadway favorites, nostalgic hits and reimagined jazz classics. Audiences rave about the “hilarious stories” and “soaring vocals” that outline his accidental journey to stardom. Through his gut-wrenching stories, hilarious tales and masterful vocals, you will soon fall in love with Broadway’s newest leading man: Noah J. Ricketts.

Noah J. Ricketts most recently originated the role of Nick Carraway in the Tony Award -winning musical “The Great Gatsby” on Broadway. His performance garnered glowing reviews from The New York Times and The New York Post. Additionally, he is known for being “The First Black Disney Prince,” having played Kristoff in the Tony-nominated production of “Frozen: The Musical.”

Ricketts is also known for creating the breakout character Frankie in the Showtime series “Fellow Travelers.” Starring opposite Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey, the series garnered nominations and wins from the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards and Emmy Awards as well as The Distinguished Peabody Awards. Additionally, he dazzled viewers as Kai in the Emmy and Critics Choice-nominated series “American Gods.”

Ricketts has delighted audiences in the United States as well as abroad with his solo performances in venues such as the Houston Symphony, the Kentucky Opera, Stage Entertainment Russia and the South African Embassy.