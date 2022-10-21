Marshall Charloff And Purple XPeRIeNCE Present Awe-inspiring Celebration Of Prince On Friday, November 4

Hop into your "Little Red Corvette" and let's get "Delirious" with Prince impersonator Marshall Charloff & Purple XPeRIeNCE on Friday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m. in Overture Center's Capitol Theater. Tickets ($35-55) are available at overture.org.

The Purple XPeRIeNCE is a five-piece group hailing from Prince's birthplace, Minneapolis, Minn. They have toured nationwide and internationally since their inception in 2011 by Dr. Fink (Prince's original keyboardist) and front-man Marshall Charloff - bringing the greatest and most authentic production of Prince and The Revolution in the world to audiences of all generations. They have performed to more than 500,000 fans across the globe. In 2019, they were officially licensed by the Prince Estate, and in 2021, Marshall Charloff & Purple XPeRIeNCE was selected by the US Department of State to be featured in the USA Pavilion of the World Expo in Dubai.

Lead singer Marshall Charloff not only styles the magic of Prince's talent in an uncannily unmatched fashion with his appearance, vocal imitation and multi-instrumental capacity on guitar and piano, but Charloff has performed nationwide fronting world-class symphonies in most major cities in the US and Canada, including teaming up with the famous jazzman Marcus Anderson (New Power Generation, 3rd Eye Girl sax player) in Raleigh, N.C. to perform with the North Carolina Symphony Orchestra.

Charloff recorded with Prince on the album 94 East, (where Charloff plays both keyboards and bass guitar and Prince is on lead vocals). Pepe Willie, who discovered Charloff was also responsible for getting Prince's career up and running. In 2009, Charloff teamed up with Doctor Fink from Prince and the Revolution and Pepe Willie from the band 94 East to perform at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame benefit concert (on the same bill were Cheap Trick, Atlanta Rhythm Section and the Georgia Satellites).

Charloff is a celebrated producer and recording artist. He produced, wrote and recorded for the multi- Platinum and Grammy award-winning Commodores and for Hall of Fame inductee Little Anthony (Little Anthony and the Imperials). His skills paved the way for Marshmallow Fields: a 1990s production team consisting of Charloff, Grammy winner John Fields (The Jonas Brothers, Miley Cyrus and Switchfoot), and Steven "Funkytown" Greenberg and their single charted on the Billboard Top 100 dance charts and is still in rotation amongst DJs around the country. Charloff is also an inductee in the Mid America Music Hall Of Fame as a member of the band Westside.

Charloff's band, Purple XPeRIeNCE, hosts a number of world-class players, including Tracey Blake on lead guitar (played with New Power generation, Sons of Almighty, featuring members of NPG, Tracey Blake Project, Westside, inducted in the Midwest Hall of Fame), Ron Long on bass guitar (played with Christina Aguilera, Backstreet Boys, 98° and recorded with John L., Larry Blackman of Cameo and Spike Lee), Ron Caron on drums (played with the Rembrandts, Tina and the B sides, The Melismatics) and Cory Eischen on keys (played with New Power Generation, Prince's protégé group: Mazarati, Soul Asylum's Dave Pirner and Dan Wilson from Semisonic).

May not be appropriate for young audiences due to content, length or atmosphere.