Mannheim Steamroller Christmas With Chip Davis Comes To Overture Hall This Month

Do you remember the first time you heard the Christmas sounds of Mannheim Steamroller? You can again celebrate the holiday magic of Mannheim Steamroller in 2021 when they bring their annual holiday tour to fans throughout the country. You're sure to get in the holiday spirit with Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis on Sunday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. in Overture Hall. Tickets are available at overture. org.

While 2020 was the first year the group was unable to tour in 35 years, 2021 will reunite the #1 Christmas music artist in history with its legion of long-time fans. Experience the music that has become the hallmark of the holidays and a tradition for multi-generational families.

Chip Davis' hallmark tour will begin on November 16 and run through December 30. Two traveling ensembles will hold performances in cities across the country.

"I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour. Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn't work," said Davis. "Now, over 35 years later, we are still going strong. I want to thank our fans for making us part of their holiday tradition. Today we often see multi-generational families join us during the holidays each year, and we can't wait to see them again in 2021."

Davis founded his own record label, American Gramaphone, which went on to become one of the industry's largest independent record labels. A Grammy Award winner, Mannheim Steamroller has sold more than 41 million albums, 30 million in the Christmas genre. Their holiday CDs have become synonymous with Christmas and occupy top positions on Billboard's Seasonal Chart every year.

This year's show will feature favorite original classic Christmas hits from the first Mannheim Steamroller Christmas album, along with multimedia effects in an intimate setting. Davis will direct and co-produce tour performances with MagicSpace Entertainment.