Madison Theatre at Molloy College Presents Swingtime in Big Band Presents TAKING A CHANCE ON LOVE

Keeping with Madison Theatre tradition, Swingtime returns for its eight annual Valentine's Day celebration of classics from the Great American Songbook!

Our 20-piece houseband directed by Steve Shaiman, will thrill you with swingin' toe-tappers and heartfelt ballads to put you in a romantic mood, featuring hits from legendary bandleaders like Glenn Miller, Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Benny Goodman and more. Plus, amorous melodies sung by many iconic vocalists.

For more information visit 516.323.4444 or www.madisontheatreny.org.





