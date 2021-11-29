MYSTERY SCIENCE 3000 Live: Time Bubble Tour Comes To Overture Next Month

Overture Center has announced that Mystery Science Theater 3000 (MST3K) LIVE: Time Bubble Tour will play at Overture Hall on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at overture.org.

Alternaversal, the production company responsible for the critically-acclaimed TV series Mystery Science Theater 3000 on Netflix, has announced its nationwide tour of Mystery Science Theater 3000 (MST3K) LIVE: Time Bubble Tour, with the first 40 of an expected 80 nationwide dates, taking the tour through spring 2022. The long-running series (34 years old next Thanksgiving!) has also garnered the Peabody Award for Broadcast Excellence and multiple Emmy award nominations.

The "Time Bubble Tour," supervised by series creator Joel Hodgson, launched in October 2021 in York, Penn., and features the beloved returning cast of the 2019 "Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour," Emily Marsh, Conor McGiffin, Nate Begle and Yvonne Freese, along with the world's only movie-riffing robots, Tom Servo, Crow and GPC. The show features the film Making Contact and will include all the tour signatures: hilarious riffing, wisecracking robots and silly sketches. The show will be directed by Tim Ryder, an alumni of the Second City Mainstage cast and writer and performer from the MST3K TV series.

"I'm thrilled to announce that the MST3K live show is back on the road for audiences to enjoy together again, especially after a year that's been tough on all of us. I've learned to never underestimate the power of hanging with friends and watching a cheesy movie while bots yell stuff at the screen," said series creator, Joel Hodgson.

Making Contact (1985) is the Roland Emmerich directed film that Emily and the Bots will riff, featuring animated toys and an evil ventriloquist dummy in an overcrowded childhood during the eighties.