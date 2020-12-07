LunART Youth Art Celebration Focuses On Family And Human Connection!

After a successful 2020 Virtual Festival "Human Family," celebrating Black women in the arts (October 10 & 17), LunART continues to explore family and human connection by announcing its very first Youth Art Celebration initiative.

The Youth Art Celebration was created to engage young girls in a meaningful and creative learning process while also sharing their artistic voices with the community. LunART is calling on young artists to submit their two dimensional artwork, inviting them to explore the meaning of the family, community, and connectedness through the artistic process. Inspired by the famous poem Human Family by Maya Angelou, we are reminded that "We are more alike, my friends, than we are unalike."

The program is open to young women artists in grades 2-12; LunART is now accepting submissions through February 1, 2021. All submitted works will be included in LunART's online gallery, which will be available for viewing during Women's History Month in March 2021. In addition, artwork will be on virtual display at various public venues throughout the year.

Big things come in small packages, as the familiar saying goes, and such is the case with the inspiration for the Youth Art Celebration. It came in the form of a handwritten letter from 9 year-old Natalie Pauls, daughter of Marie Pauls, LunART's education coordinator. Sent to LunART executive director Iva Ugrcic, and unbeknownst to her mother, Natalie's letter included her suggestions for youth programming and enclosed a $40 cash donation, "truly for LunART." Her idea for a showcase featuring children's art quickly became a natural and organic extension of the "Human Family" project, providing an outlet for creativity, connection and healing through art during these challenging social times. Recognizing that great wisdom can come from young people, applicants are asked to respond to the question: "What is family, and what does it mean to you?"

To me family is everyone who cares for me or loves me. But beyond that it's people who live in my neighborhood, city, state or even country. To me, family means a lot, I'm not sure how to explain it. - Natalie Pauls, age 9

Is there a young artist in your life? Encourage her to apply, and allow her to engage meaningfully in our community and build her artistic resume. For more information about the initiative, application process, and inspiration, visit lunartfestival.org.

Shows View More Madison Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You