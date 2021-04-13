HAMILTON Will Come to the Overture Center for the Arts in 2022

Hamilton will return to the Overture Center For the Arts in 2022! The production is currently set to play August 9-21, 2022.

Current 2020/21 subscribers have been contacted via email with more information regarding the rescheduled 2021/22 season. If you haven't received an email and believe you should have, please contact the ticket office at tickets@overture.org

New subscriptions will go on sale this spring. You may be added to the waitlist to become a Broadway at Overture subscriber. Those on the waitlist will be among the first notified when subscriptions go on sale.

Learn more at https://www.overture.org/events/hamilton

Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy® and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.