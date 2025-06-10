HADESTOWN, KINKY BOOTS and More Set for The Weidner 2025–2026 Broadway In Green Bay Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Weidner has unveiled its 2025–2026 Broadway In Green Bay Series, featuring seven major touring productions direct from New York. The new season includes the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Hadestown, the electrifying comeback story TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, the feel-good hit Kinky Boots, and more.

Series packages go on sale Friday, June 27 at 10 AM. Subscribers receive priority access to the best seats and retain the ability to renew the same seats each year.

FULL SEASON LINEUP

Menopause The Musical 2

October 29, 2025

The hilarious sequel to the smash hit Menopause The Musical, this production brings back the beloved characters as they set off on a celebratory trip to Las Vegas. With laugh-out-loud moments and relatable themes, this musical comedy continues the story with fresh songs and new adventures.

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland

November 21, 2025

A festive fusion of circus spectacle and holiday classics, Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland offers a magical experience for audiences of all ages. Acrobats, aerialists, and musicians come together in a dazzling display of seasonal cheer.

Hadestown

December 18, 2025

Winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Anaïs Mitchell’s Hadestown brings the mythical tale of Orpheus and Eurydice to life with a genre-defying score that blends American folk, jazz, and blues. Directed by Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin, this spellbinding production returns to the stage in a tour-de-force performance.

Kinky Boots

January 20, 2026

With a score by pop icon Cyndi Lauper and a book by Harvey Fierstein, Kinky Boots tells the inspiring story of Charlie and Lola, two unlikely friends who learn to embrace their differences and find success through acceptance, glitter, and heels. Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

TINA – The Tina Turner Musical

February 16, 2026

This jukebox musical reveals the untold story of music icon Tina Turner. From her humble beginnings to her rise as the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, TINA is a celebration of resilience, empowerment, and unforgettable songs like “Proud Mary,” “What's Love Got to Do With It,” and “River Deep – Mountain High.”

Mrs. Doubtfire

March 23, 2026

Based on the beloved film, Mrs. Doubtfire is a heartwarming comedy about the lengths one father will go to stay close to his children. With catchy songs and quick costume changes, this musical adaptation is full of family-friendly fun.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban In Concert

April 18, 2026 (Series Add-On)

Audiences can experience the magic of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban like never before with this concert screening, accompanied live by a full symphony orchestra performing John Williams’s iconic score. Available as a special add-on to any package.

AVAILABLE PACKAGES

Platinum Package

Includes: Menopause The Musical 2, Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland, Hadestown, Kinky Boots, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, Mrs. Doubtfire

Gold A Package

Includes: Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland, Hadestown, Kinky Boots, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, Mrs. Doubtfire

Gold B Package

Includes: Menopause The Musical 2, Hadestown, Kinky Boots, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, Mrs. Doubtfire

Silver Package

Includes: Hadestown, Kinky Boots, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, Mrs. Doubtfire

Special Add-On

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban In Concert may be added to any subscription package.

Series tickets will be available starting Friday, June 27 at 10 AM at WeidnerCenter.com or in person at The Weidner Ticketing Office (2420 Nicolet Drive, Green Bay, WI 54311). Summer hours: 10 AM–2 PM, Monday–Thursday. For questions, call 920.465.2726. Single tickets will go on sale at a later date.

