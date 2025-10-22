GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL is Coming to Forward Theater in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



For just the second time in their history, Forward Theater Company will present a musical as part of their season. This time, it's in the form of the popular Broadway hit, Gutenberg! The Musical! by Anthony King & Scott Brown. Directed by Jen Uphoff Gray.

Performances are in the Playhouse at Overture Center for the Arts, November 6-30. The production features Greg Pragel and Doug Clemons.

After the success of the 2023 Broadway revival, Forward is giving Madison theatergoers a chance to join in on the fun of Gutenberg!, something audiences are hungry for.

“Gutenberg! may not be a typical Forward show - it's a brilliantly silly musical that may not send you home thinking deeply - but it's exactly the kind of joyful, communal experience we love bringing to our audiences,” said Artistic Director Jen Uphoff Gray. “We pride ourselves on offering a wide range of theatrical adventures, and this one delivers laughter, connection, and a much-needed break from the outside world.”

HOLIDAY FUN

To meet demand, Forward has added five performances to the run, closing November 30. Extending Gutenberg! after Thanksgiving will give audiences the chance to begin the holiday season with a laugh. Friends & Family four-pack tickets will be available via the Overture Center box office.

THE STORY

Bud and Doug have poured their hearts (and not much research) into their brand-new, Broadway-bound musical about Johann Gutenberg, inventor of the printing press. With nothing but trucker hats, a piano, and relentless optimism, these two lovable underdogs play the entire cast of characters in a laugh-out-loud love letter to musicals. A chaotic and hilarious celebration of big dreams, bad ideas, and the magic of live theater.



ARTISTIC TEAM

Gutenberg! The Musical! features Doug Clemons and Greg Pragel, alongside musicians Joy Bauman, William Preston, and Laura Schram.

The production team includes Scenic Designer Mike Lawler, Lighting Designer Colin Gawronski, Costume Designer Shannon Heibler, Sound Designer James Uphoff, Props Director Jolie Sarajian, Technical Directors Aaron Sewell and Steve Watson, and Stage Manager Abbi Hess.