First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Madison Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Madison:
Best Actor in a Musical (Equity)
Best Actor in a Musical (Non-Equity)
Best Actor in a Play (Equity)
Best Actor in a Play (Non-Equity)
Best Actress in a Musical (Equity)
Best Actress in a Musical (Non-Equity)
Best Actress in a Play (Equity)
Best Actress in a Play (Non-Equity)
Best Choreography (Non - Union)
Best Collegiate Production
Best Costume Design
Best Director a Play (Non-Equity)
Best Director of a Musical (Equity)
Best Director of a Musical (Non-Equity)
Best Director of a Play (Equity)
Best Musical (Equity)
Best Musical (Non-Equity)
Best Play (Equity)
Best Play (Non-Equity)
Best Scenic Design
Theater of the Year (Non-Equity)
Theatre of the Year (Equity)
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Steven Lane - MY FAIR LADY - THE FIRESIDE DINNER THEATRE 43%
Matt McClure - THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - THE FIRESIDE DINNER THEATRE 29%
Luke Rose - ELF THE MUSICAL - THE FIRESIDE DINNER THEATRE 28%
Jason Richards - MAMMA MIA - The Palace Theater 19%
Kevin Korczynski - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Palace Theater 16%
Trevor Bass (Leo Frank) - PARADE - Middleton Players Theatre 13%
Nate Burger - A DOLL'S HOUSE - American Players Theatre 23%
David Alan Anderson - AUGUST WILSON'S FENCES - American Players Theatre 22%
Jim Devita - BOOK OF WILL - American Players Theatre 17%
Will Karls - HENRY THE FOURTH PART TWO - Madison Shakespeare Company 41%
Jason Richards - RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - The Palace Theatre 21%
Thomas Kasdorf - SOUVENIR - Four Seasons Theatre 12%
Karen Olivo - FUN HOME - Forward Theater Company 28%
LAURA CABLE - MY FAIR LADY - THE FIRESIDE DINNER THEATRE 18%
Stacey Scotte - ANNIE - THE FIRESIDE DINNER THEATRE 18%
Kelsey Odorizzi (Belle) - BEAUTY ABD THE BEAST - Middleton Players Theatre 23%
Elya Bottiger - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Palace Theater 16%
Ciara Hart - ALL SHOOK UP - Middleton Players Theatre 16%
Sarah Day - SOUVENIR - Four Seasons Theatre 20%
Karen Aldridge - AUGUST WILSON'S FENCES - American Players Theatre 16%
Sarah Day - SHE STOOPS TO CONQUER - American Players Theatre 16%
Elya Bottiger - RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - The Palace Theatre 32%
Brianna Hunter - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Madison Shakespeare Company 22%
Sarah Z. Johnson - MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Madison Shakespeare Company 15%
Josh Hayes - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Palace Theatre 34%
Brian Cowing - MATILDA - Children's Theatre of Madison 20%
Francisco C. Torres - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Madison Shakespeare Company 12%
EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - University Theatre; UW-Madison 100%
Christina Leinicke - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Palace Theatre 30%
Sharon White - ALL SHOOK UP - Middleton Players Theatre 15%
Shannon Heibler - MATILDA - Children's Theatre of Madison 14%
Steve Calzaretta - THE GAMES AFOOT - The Palace Theater 31%
Francisco C. Torres - HENRY THE FOURTH PART TWO - Madison Shakespeare Company 20%
Francisco C. Torres - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Madison Shakespeare Company 19%
ED FLESCH - MY FAIR LADY - THE FIRESIDE DINNER THEATRE 100%
Michael Bruno - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Palace Theater 29%
Brian Cowing - MATILDA - Children's Theatre of Madison 22%
Mari Bass - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Middleton Players Theatre 15%
Ron OJ Parson - AUGUST WILSON'S FENCES - American Players Theatre 62%
KEIRA FROMM - A DOLL'S HOUSE - American Players Theatre 38%
MY FAIR LADY - THE FIRESIDE DINNER THEATRE 52%
FUN HOME - Forward Theater 48%
JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAM COAT - The Palace Theatre 37%
MATILDA - Children's Theatre of Madison 25%
ALL SHOOK UP - Middleton Players Theatre 13%
AUGUST WILSON'S FENCES - American Players Theatre 61%
A DOLL'S HOUSE - American Players Theatre 39%
HENRY THE FOURTH PART TWO - Madison Shakespeare Company 29%
RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - The Palace Theater 27%
THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Madison Shakespeare Company 16%
Kyle Dixon - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAM COAT - The Palace Theatre 30%
Bob Moore - HENRY THE FOURTH PART TWO - Madison Shakespeare Company 21%
Andrew Lonsdale - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Middleton Players Theatre 19%
The Palace Theatre 24%
Madison Shakespeare Company 23%
CHildrens Theater of Madison 20%
American Players Theatre 59%
THE FIRESIDE DINNER THEATRE 41%
Best Actor in a Musical (Non-Equity)
Best Actor in a Play (Equity)
Best Actor in a Play (Non-Equity)
Best Actress in a Musical (Equity)
Best Actress in a Musical (Non-Equity)
Best Actress in a Play (Equity)
Best Actress in a Play (Non-Equity)
Best Choreography (Non - Union)
Best Collegiate Production
Best Costume Design
Best Director a Play (Non-Equity)
Best Director of a Musical (Equity)
Best Director of a Musical (Non-Equity)
Best Director of a Play (Equity)
Best Musical (Equity)
Best Musical (Non-Equity)
Best Play (Equity)
Best Play (Non-Equity)
Best Scenic Design
Theater of the Year (Non-Equity)
Theatre of the Year (Equity)
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.