Fantasy Playhouse Offers On Site Summer Camps

Camps will be conducted at Bob Jones High School and Fantasy Playhouse at 3312 Long Ave. SW in Huntsville. The 2020 Summer Theatre Camps run from June 1 to July 24. Daily hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Youth who are three to 18 years old are eligible to attend. Full-day and half-day camps are available.

In previous camps, the students engaged in age-appropriate drama exercises and theatre staging. Older students participated in the Teen Acting Showcase and developed discipline and skills to present a stage show. Children in the theatre camps will learn about collaboration and basic elements of staging a play.

With productions, education venues and outreach effort, Fantasy Playhouse has benefitted more than 29,000 residents annually, including 16,000 children and youth. Fantasy Playhouse encourages students to become self-confident, academically successful and to think creatively as citizens who are more likely to invest in their communities as adults.

Fantasy Playhouse's core programs include live theatre productions for children, classes, camps, workshops, after-school theatre classes and in-school touring programs. "Recognizing the transformative power that theatre arts can have in the life of a child, Fantasy Playhouse prioritizes theatre arts access for all by engaging local underserved communities," Cooper said.

Fantasy Playhouse receives support in part from Alabama State Council on the Arts and an arts and cultural grant program with the City of Huntsville.

For questions about Educational Programming, email Candice.Cooper@FantasyPlayhouse.com. For general questions, email Karen.Mockensturm@FantasyPlayhouse.com. For more information, call 256-539-6829 or visit fantasyplayhouse.com.





