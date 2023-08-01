Exhibition Artists Announced For Overture Galleries' 2023/24 Season

Since 2004, Overture Galleries have created a forum for diverse artistic expression that fosters the growth of local artists, curators and arts organizations. The galleries feature local, regional and national artists, representing all types of visual media, in four cycles each year—with at least 50 percent of artists in Galleries I, II and III from Dane County. In 2022/23, more than 270 total artists exhibited in Overture Galleries.

“Overture Galleries are seen by some of the largest audiences in Wisconsin,” said Beth Racette, galleries manager. “Hundreds of thousands of guests visit Overture each year, passing through the galleries on the way into the theaters.”

A committee of local artists and visual art professionals met in June to select Gallery I, II and III exhibitions for the 2023/24 and 2024/25 seasons. Overture works with a selection committee, representing a range of age, race, media experience and expertise, to elicit a variety of input and perspectives, resulting in a diverse aesthetic range within the exhibitions.

“We often draw from artists who have exhibited at Overture to serve on the selection committee,” said Racette. “These artists understand the galleries and are often willing to give back in this way.”

Members of the selection committee for the 2023/24 and 2024/25 seasons:

Overture Center's call for art in January 2023 drew 115 applications for about 24 shows. Decisions on exhibiting artists for the 2023/24 are reflected below:

Fall 2023: Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Sunday, Dec. 3

Gallery I: Jennifer Bastian & Heather Rasmussen

Gallery II: Molly Krolsczyk & Rita Yanny

Gallery III: Brenda Gratton, Leora Saposnik & Carolyn Benforado

Winter 2023/24: Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023 – Sunday, March 10, 2024

Gallery I: Stacey Steinberg & Stephanie Barenz

Gallery II: Jay Handy & Mary Westring

Gallery III: Susan Kaye, Michael Koppa & Brian House

Spring 2024: Tuesday, March 17 – Sunday, June 9, 2024

Gallery I: Lauren Harlowe & J Myszka Lewis

Gallery II: Jessica Laub & Mary Gill

Gallery III: Lainey Singer & Tony Riel

Summer 2024: Tuesday, June 16 – Sunday, Aug 25, 2024

Gallery I: Anastasiya Craig, Beki Borman & Katie Schutte

Gallery II: Gwendolynn Fabert Maitzen & Kaitlin Walsh

Gallery III: Artworking – Abstraction Show

Some artists not chosen for Galleries I, II and III may be included in group exhibits in Playhouse Gallery and Rotunda Gallery; such exhibitions are curated on an individual basis, not by the selection committee.

Located in Overture Center for the Arts at 201 State Street, Overture Galleries I, II and III radiate off the Rotunda Lobby on three levels, and the Playhouse Gallery runs in the lower level from The Playhouse to the building's Henry St. entrance. Rotunda Gallery is a temporary gallery for special exhibitions located across from the State Street windows on the first floor. For all ages, Overture Galleries are free and open to the public during regular business hours and additional hours when the building is open for events and performances.

Learn more about Overture Galleries Manager Beth Racette who has managed the galleries since Overture opened in 2004: Overture Blog: Beth Racette.

