Exhibition Artists Announced For Overture Galleries' 2023/24 Season

A committee of local artists and visual art professionals met in June to select Gallery I, II and III exhibitions for the 2023/24 and 2024/25 seasons.

By: Aug. 01, 2023

Since 2004, Overture Galleries have created a forum for diverse artistic expression that fosters the growth of local artists, curators and arts organizations. The galleries feature local, regional and national artists, representing all types of visual media, in four cycles each year—with at least 50 percent of artists in Galleries I, II and III from Dane County. In 2022/23, more than 270 total artists exhibited in Overture Galleries.

“Overture Galleries are seen by some of the largest audiences in Wisconsin,” said Beth Racette, galleries manager. “Hundreds of thousands of guests visit Overture each year, passing through the galleries on the way into the theaters.”

A committee of local artists and visual art professionals met in June to select Gallery I, II and III exhibitions for the 2023/24 and 2024/25 seasons. Overture works with a selection committee, representing a range of age, race, media experience and expertise, to elicit a variety of input and perspectives, resulting in a diverse aesthetic range within the exhibitions.

“We often draw from artists who have exhibited at Overture to serve on the selection committee,” said Racette. “These artists understand the galleries and are often willing to give back in this way.”

Members of the selection committee for the 2023/24 and 2024/25 seasons:

Overture Center's call for art in January 2023 drew 115 applications for about 24 shows. Decisions on exhibiting artists for the 2023/24 are reflected below:

Fall 2023: Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Sunday, Dec. 3

  • Gallery I:  Jennifer Bastian & Heather Rasmussen
  • Gallery II:  Molly Krolsczyk & Rita Yanny
  • Gallery III:  Brenda Gratton, Leora Saposnik & Carolyn Benforado

Winter 2023/24: Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023 – Sunday, March 10, 2024

  • Gallery I:  Stacey Steinberg & Stephanie Barenz
  • Gallery II:  Jay Handy & Mary Westring
  • Gallery III:  Susan Kaye, Michael Koppa & Brian House

Spring 2024: Tuesday, March 17 – Sunday, June 9, 2024

  • Gallery I:  Lauren Harlowe & J Myszka Lewis
  • Gallery II:  Jessica Laub & Mary Gill
  • Gallery III:  Lainey Singer & Tony Riel

Summer 2024: Tuesday, June 16 – Sunday, Aug 25, 2024

  • Gallery I:  Anastasiya Craig, Beki Borman & Katie Schutte
  • Gallery II:  Gwendolynn Fabert Maitzen & Kaitlin Walsh
  • Gallery III:  Artworking – Abstraction Show

Some artists not chosen for Galleries I, II and III may be included in group exhibits in Playhouse Gallery and Rotunda Gallery; such exhibitions are curated on an individual basis, not by the selection committee.

Located in Overture Center for the Arts at 201 State Street, Overture Galleries I, II and III radiate off the Rotunda Lobby on three levels, and the Playhouse Gallery runs in the lower level from The Playhouse to the building's Henry St. entrance. Rotunda Gallery is a temporary gallery for special exhibitions located across from the State Street windows on the first floor. For all ages, Overture Galleries are free and open to the public during regular business hours and additional hours when the building is open for events and performances. 

Learn more about Overture Galleries Manager Beth Racette who has managed the galleries since Overture opened in 2004: Overture Blog: Beth Racette.

Overture Galleries are sponsored by The Arts Access Fund, a component fund of the Madison Community Foundation, Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison, and by contributions to Overture Center for the Arts.

OVERTURE CENTER FOR THE ARTS in Madison, Wis., is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization that features seven state-of-the-art performance spaces and four galleries where national and international touring artists, nine resident companies and hundreds of local artists engage people in nearly 700,000 educational and artistic experiences each year. With the vision to provide “Extraordinary Experiences for All,” Overture's mission is to support and elevate our community's creative culture, economy and quality of life through the arts. overture.org



