Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Eau Claire Children's Theatre Cancels ELF THE MUSICAL

Article Pixel

The production was scheduled for Friday through Sunday at The Lismore Hotel's Wilson Ballroom.

Nov. 17, 2020  

The Eau Claire Children's Theatre has announced that its production of "Elf the Musical" has been canceled.

The production was scheduled for Friday through Sunday at The Lismore Hotel's Wilson Ballroom.

The theatre plans to hold its 17th Annual Holiday Silent Auction online. Bidding will open on Black Friday.

In the meantime, they will also be working on the Polar Express PJ Party, Starquest Finals and JUNIE B. in JINGLE BELLS, BATMAN SMELLS all coming up at The Oxford in December.

Stay up to date on the theatre's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TheatreECCT/.


Related Articles View More Madison Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Exclusive: Lillias White Sings 'The Oldest Profession' as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm and Available On Demand!
  • 8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Alice Ripley's Virtual Concert!
  • 21 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!
  • VIDEO: Watch the Next on Stage Season 2 Contestants Sing 'Our Time' from MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG