Eau Claire Children's Theatre Cancels ELF THE MUSICAL

The Eau Claire Children's Theatre has announced that its production of "Elf the Musical" has been canceled.

The production was scheduled for Friday through Sunday at The Lismore Hotel's Wilson Ballroom.

The theatre plans to hold its 17th Annual Holiday Silent Auction online. Bidding will open on Black Friday.

In the meantime, they will also be working on the Polar Express PJ Party, Starquest Finals and JUNIE B. in JINGLE BELLS, BATMAN SMELLS all coming up at The Oxford in December.

Stay up to date on the theatre's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TheatreECCT/.

