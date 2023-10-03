Duck Soup Cinema Brings Showing of NOSFERATU to Overture

Overture Center is back with Capitol Theater's silent film series, Duck Soup Cinema, with the first show—"Nosferatu"—on Saturday, Oct. 14. “Nosferatu's” film screening will include vaudeville entertainment with an emcee, door prizes and a classic feature film with live organ accompaniment by a skilled organist who mirrors the actors' emotions, just as it was done in 1928.

Jelani Eddington will accompany the film on the Grand Barton Organ. Vaudeville entertainment will be led by James the Magician, with lobby acts by Doc the Rube and Wayne the Wizard, and Joe Thompson as emcee.

Screenings will be held at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., with tickets ($9 for adults, $3 for ages 12 and under) available at overture.org. Costumes are welcome!

About “Nosferatu”

F.W. Murnau | Germany | 1922

Prepare for Halloween chills and thrills with our kickoff for the Duck Soup Cinema season with "Nosferatu." The film features some of the most iconic vampire imagery in film history, despite being an unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker's “Dracula.” F.W. Murnau (“Sunrise,” “The Last Laugh”) directs a legendary performance by Max Schreck as the sinister Count Orlok. The Count leaves death in his wake as he journeys from his castle in Transylvania to prey upon the good people of Wisborg. Murnau's visionary direction crafts a hauntingly atmospheric spectacle, captivating audiences with a macabre ballet of fear and fascination. As a result, "Nosferatu" remains an immortal landmark in cinematic history.

35mm film print provided by Kino Lorber.