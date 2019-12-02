December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Madison Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Madison:
Best Actor in a Musical (Equity)
Best Actor in a Musical (Non-Equity)
Best Actor in a Play (Equity)
Best Actor in a Play (Non-Equity)
Best Actress in a Musical (Equity)
Best Actress in a Musical (Non-Equity)
Best Actress in a Play (Equity)
Best Actress in a Play (Non-Equity)
Best Choreography (Non - Union)
Best Collegiate Production
Best Costume Design
Best Director a Play (Non-Equity)
Best Director of a Musical (Equity)
Best Director of a Musical (Non-Equity)
Best Director of a Play (Equity)
Best Musical (Equity)
Best Musical (Non-Equity)
Best Play (Equity)
Best Play (Non-Equity)
Best Scenic Design
Theater of the Year (Non-Equity)
Theatre of the Year (Equity)
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Steven Lane - MY FAIR LADY - THE FIRESIDE DINNER THEATRE 44%
Luke Rose - ELF THE MUSICAL - THE FIRESIDE DINNER THEATRE 28%
Matt McClure - THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - THE FIRESIDE DINNER THEATRE 28%
Jason Richards - MAMMA MIA - The Palace Theater 18%
Kevin Korczynski - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Palace Theater 16%
Daniel Jajewski (Gaston) - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Middleton Players Theatre 14%
Nate Burger - A DOLL'S HOUSE - American Players Theatre 24%
David Alan Anderson - AUGUST WILSON'S FENCES - American Players Theatre 22%
Jim Devita - BOOK OF WILL - American Players Theatre 18%
Will Karls - HENRY THE FOURTH PART TWO - Madison Shakespeare Company 39%
Jason Richards - RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - The Palace Theatre 21%
Thomas Kasdorf - SOUVENIR - Four Seasons Theatre 12%
Karen Olivo - FUN HOME - Forward Theater Company 29%
LAURA CABLE - MY FAIR LADY - THE FIRESIDE DINNER THEATRE 22%
Stacey Scotte - ANNIE - THE FIRESIDE DINNER THEATRE 16%
Kelsey Odorizzi (Belle) - BEAUTY ABD THE BEAST - Middleton Players Theatre 23%
Elya Bottiger - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Palace Theater 14%
Ciara Hart - ALL SHOOK UP - Middleton Players Theatre 13%
Sarah Day - SOUVENIR - Four Seasons Theatre 19%
Sarah Day - SHE STOOPS TO CONQUER - American Players Theatre 17%
Karen Aldridge - AUGUST WILSON'S FENCES - American Players Theatre 15%
Elya Bottiger - RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - The Palace Theatre 30%
Brianna Hunter - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Madison Shakespeare Company 21%
Sarah Z. Johnson - MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Madison Shakespeare Company 14%
Josh Hayes - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Palace Theatre 32%
Brian Cowing - MATILDA - Children's Theatre of Madison 21%
Francisco C. Torres - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Madison Shakespeare Company 11%
EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - University Theatre; UW-Madison 100%
Christina Leinicke - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Palace Theatre 29%
Sharon White - ALL SHOOK UP - Middleton Players Theatre 15%
Shannon Heibler - MATILDA - Children's Theatre of Madison 15%
Steve Calzaretta - THE GAMES AFOOT - The Palace Theater 30%
Francisco C. Torres - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Madison Shakespeare Company 20%
Francisco C. Torres - HENRY THE FOURTH PART TWO - Madison Shakespeare Company 18%
ED FLESCH - MY FAIR LADY - THE FIRESIDE DINNER THEATRE 100%
Michael Bruno - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Palace Theater 29%
Brian Cowing - MATILDA - Children's Theatre of Madison 22%
Mari Bass - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Middleton Players Theatre 17%
Ron OJ Parson - AUGUST WILSON'S FENCES - American Players Theatre 60%
KEIRA FROMM - A DOLL'S HOUSE - American Players Theatre 40%
MY FAIR LADY - THE FIRESIDE DINNER THEATRE 55%
FUN HOME - Forward Theater 45%
JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAM COAT - The Palace Theatre 36%
MATILDA - Children's Theatre of Madison 26%
ALL SHOOK UP - Middleton Players Theatre 13%
AUGUST WILSON'S FENCES - American Players Theatre 58%
A DOLL'S HOUSE - American Players Theatre 42%
HENRY THE FOURTH PART TWO - Madison Shakespeare Company 27%
RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - The Palace Theater 26%
THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Madison Shakespeare Company 18%
Kyle Dixon - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAM COAT - The Palace Theatre 29%
Andrew Lonsdale - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Middleton Players Theatre 20%
Bob Moore - HENRY THE FOURTH PART TWO - Madison Shakespeare Company 19%
The Palace Theatre 23%
CHildrens Theater of Madison 22%
Madison Shakespeare Company 21%
American Players Theatre 59%
THE FIRESIDE DINNER THEATRE 41%
Best Actor in a Musical (Non-Equity)
Best Actor in a Play (Equity)
Best Actor in a Play (Non-Equity)
Best Actress in a Musical (Equity)
Best Actress in a Musical (Non-Equity)
Best Actress in a Play (Equity)
Best Actress in a Play (Non-Equity)
Best Choreography (Non - Union)
Best Collegiate Production
Best Costume Design
Best Director a Play (Non-Equity)
Best Director of a Musical (Equity)
Best Director of a Musical (Non-Equity)
Best Director of a Play (Equity)
Best Musical (Equity)
Best Musical (Non-Equity)
Best Play (Equity)
Best Play (Non-Equity)
Best Scenic Design
Theater of the Year (Non-Equity)
Theatre of the Year (Equity)
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.