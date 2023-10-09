David Sedaris Returns to Overture Hall This Month

The event is set for October 23.

By: Oct. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Students Selected for 2023/24 Jerry Ensembles at the Overture Photo 3 Students Selected for 2023/24 Jerry Ensembles at the Overture
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards Photo 4 Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards

David Sedaris Returns to Overture Hall This Month

WPR presents “An Evening with David Sedaris.” Get ready for 90 minutes of continuous fun and laughter at “An Evening with David Sedaris” on Monday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. in Overture Hall. Tickets ($52-72) are available at overture.org.

Following the release of his newest book, "Happy Go Lucky," David Sedaris, author of bestsellers "Calypso," "Naked," "Me Talk Pretty One Day" and "Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim" and regular National Public Radio contributor, takes the stage for an evening of laughter and reflection. This is a unique opportunity to see the best-selling humorist in an intimate setting.

As always, Sedaris will be offering a selection of all-new readings and recollections as well as a Q&A session and book signing. Books will be available for purchase at the event, courtesy of the UW Bookstore.

 




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Madison

1
Overture Welcomes Back Singer And Cellist Gabriel Royal In Up Close Series Photo
Overture Welcomes Back Singer And Cellist Gabriel Royal In 'Up Close' Series

Overture Center's “Up Close” series showcases a diverse lineup of emerging artists from around the world in a unique, intimate setting. Learn more about the upcoming performance here!

2
Nicholas Rodriguez Will Kick Off Overture Centers 2023/24 Cabaret Series Photo
Nicholas Rodriguez Will Kick Off Overture Center's 2023/24 Cabaret Series

Overture Center's popular Cabaret Series allows guests to enjoy the arts from a unique vantage point – the Capitol Theater stage. The 2023/24 series begins on Thursday, Oct. 19 with Nicholas Rodriguez – a returning fan favorite to Overture's Cabaret stage – presenting “Sincerely, Sondheim.” Learn more about the upcoming show here!

3
MY FAIR LADY Tickets On Sale This Week at the Overture Center Photo
MY FAIR LADY Tickets On Sale This Week at the Overture Center

Overture Center for the Arts has announced that the Lincoln Center Theater's critically acclaimed production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY, directed by Bartlett Sher, is coming to Madison with eight performances beginning Tuesday, Nov. 21 in Overture Hall. Learn more about the musical here!

4
Duck Soup Cinema Brings Showing of NOSFERATU to Overture Photo
Duck Soup Cinema Brings Showing of NOSFERATU to Overture

Overture Center is back with Capitol Theater's silent film series, Duck Soup Cinema, with the first show—'Nosferatu'—on Saturday, Oct. 14. Learn more about the showing here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Meet of the Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on Broadway Video
Meet of the Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on Broadway
Watch Danny DeVito, Lucy DeVito, and Ray Anthony Thomas Discuss I NEED THAT Video
Watch Danny DeVito, Lucy DeVito, and Ray Anthony Thomas Discuss I NEED THAT
Watch Erika Henningsen Sing 'Tell That Girl' from EVER AFTER: THE MUSICAL Video
Watch Erika Henningsen Sing 'Tell That Girl' from EVER AFTER: THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

Madison SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Butter and Egg Man
Arts + Literature Laboratory (11/28-11/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Penelope Haunts Twice
Arts + Literature Laboratory (10/31-10/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery
Peninsula Players Theatre (9/06-10/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You