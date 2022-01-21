DANCING WITH THE STARS Live Tour 2022 Comes To Overture in February

America's favorite dance show is back on tour this winter to celebrate its 30th season! "Dancing with the Stars - Live Tour 2022" is coming to Overture Center for the Arts on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at 8 p.m. This all-new production features fan-favorite professional dancers thrilling audiences with all the breathtaking dance styles seen on ABC's hit show Dancing with the Stars. Tickets are available at overture.org.

The show continues its legacy of performing showstopping routines from the TV show alongside new numbers choreographed specifically for the live show, ranging from time-honored dances like the Quickstep and Foxtrot to sizzling Latin styles like the Cha Cha, Salsa and Tango. Audiences will have the opportunity to experience the excitement, glitz and glamour they see in the ballroom every Monday night live in Overture Hall.

The tour delivers a spectacular night of pulse-pounding dance performances from world-renowned dancers*, including Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, GLEB SAVCHENKO, EMMA SLATER and Britt Stewart with more surprise casting to be announced.

Previous Mirrorball Trophy winner Alan Bersten says, "After not being able to tour last year, we're all so excited to bring the "Dancing with the Stars - Live Tour" back to all of our dedicated fans around the country. I'm especially looking forward to this year's tour because we also get to celebrate our show's amazing 30th season."

"Dancing with the Stars - Live Tour 2022" is produced by Faculty Productions in association with BBC Studios.

"Dancing with the Stars" airs Monday nights at 7-9 p.m. CDT on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.