BroadwayWorld Madison Awards Update: MY FAIR LADY - THE FIRESIDE DINNER THEATRE Leads Best Musical!

Best Actor in a Musical (Equity)

Steven Lane - MY FAIR LADY - THE FIRESIDE DINNER THEATRE 37%

Matt McClure - THE Buddy Holly STORY - THE FIRESIDE DINNER THEATRE 34%

Luke Rose - ELF THE MUSICAL - THE FIRESIDE DINNER THEATRE 29%

Best Actor in a Musical (Non-Equity)

Daniel Jajewski (Gaston) - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Middleton Players Theatre 17%

Jason Richards - MAMMA MIA - The Palace Theater 16%

Kevin Korczynski - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Palace Theater 15%

Best Actor in a Play (Equity)

Nate Burger - A DOLL'S HOUSE - American Players Theatre 27%

David Alan Anderson - August Wilson'S FENCES - American Players Theatre 18%

Jim DeVita - BOOK OF WILL - American Players Theatre 17%

Best Actor in a Play (Non-Equity)

Will Karls - HENRY THE FOURTH PART TWO - Madison Shakespeare Company 34%

Jason Richards - RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - The Palace Theatre 20%

Thomas Kasdorf - SOUVENIR - Four Seasons Theatre 12%

Best Actress in a Musical (Equity)

Laura Cable - MY FAIR LADY - THE FIRESIDE DINNER THEATRE 29%

Karen Olivo - FUN HOME - Forward Theater Company 23%

Jennifer Evans - ANNIE - THE FIRESIDE DINNER THEATRE 13%

Best Actress in a Musical (Non-Equity)

Kelsey Odorizzi (Belle) - BEAUTY ABD THE BEAST - Middleton Players Theatre 25%

Elya Bottiger - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Palace Theater 14%

Kelsey Odorizzi - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Middleton Players Theatre 13%

Best Actress in a Play (Equity)

Sarah Day - SOUVENIR - Four Seasons Theatre 18%

Elyse Edelman - LIFE SUCKS - Forward Theater Company 17%

Sarah Day - SHE STOOPS TO CONQUER - American Players Theatre 15%

Best Actress in a Play (Non-Equity)

Elya Bottiger - RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - The Palace Theatre 29%

Brianna Hunter - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Madison Shakespeare Company 21%

Sarah Z. Johnson - MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Madison Shakespeare Company 14%

Best Choreography (Non - Union)

Josh Hayes - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Palace Theatre 28%

Brian Cowing - MATILDA - Children's Theatre of Madison 19%

Francisco C. Torres - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Madison Shakespeare Company 18%

Best Collegiate Production

EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - University Theatre; UW-Madison 100%

Best Costume Design

Robin Buerger - ELF THE MUSICAL - THE FIRESIDE DINNER THEATRE 29%

Christina Leinicke - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Palace Theatre 23%

Shannon Heibler - MATILDA - Children's Theatre of Madison 12%

Best Director a Play (Non-Equity)

Francisco C. Torres - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Madison Shakespeare Company 32%

Steve Calzaretta - THE GAMES AFOOT - The Palace Theater 24%

Francisco C. Torres - HENRY THE FOURTH PART TWO - Madison Shakespeare Company 17%

Best Director of a Musical (Equity)

ED FLESCH - MY FAIR LADY - THE FIRESIDE DINNER THEATRE 100%

Best Director of a Musical (Non-Equity)

Michael Bruno - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Palace Theater 32%

Brian Cowing - MATILDA - Children's Theatre of Madison 20%

Mari Bass - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Middleton Players Theatre 17%

Best Director of a Play (Equity)

Ron OJ Parson - August Wilson'S FENCES - American Players Theatre 57%

Keira Fromm - A DOLL'S HOUSE - American Players Theatre 43%

Best Musical (Equity)

MY FAIR LADY - THE FIRESIDE DINNER THEATRE 66%

FUN HOME - Forward Theater 34%

Best Musical (Non-Equity)

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAM COAT - The Palace Theatre 38%

MATILDA - Children's Theatre of Madison 25%

CABARET - Stage Q / Out!cast Theatre 14%

Best Play (Equity)

August Wilson'S FENCES - American Players Theatre 56%

A DOLL'S HOUSE - American Players Theatre 44%

Best Play (Non-Equity)

THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Madison Shakespeare Company 31%

RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - The Palace Theater 22%

HENRY THE FOURTH PART TWO - Madison Shakespeare Company 21%

Best Scenic Design

RICK RASMUSSEN - ELF - THE FIRESIDE DINNER THEATRE 27%

Kyle Dixon - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAM COAT - The Palace Theatre 23%

Andrew Lonsdale - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Middleton Players Theatre 17%

Theater of the Year (Non-Equity)

Madison Shakespeare Company 25%

CHildrens Theater of Madison 21%

The Palace Theatre 21%

Theatre of the Year (Equity)

THE FIRESIDE DINNER THEATRE 50%

American Players Theatre 50%

