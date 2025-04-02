Alton Brown Brings LAST BITE Tour to the Overture Center For One Night Only

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Experience a night of culinary delights with "Alton Brown Live: Last Bite" on Wednesday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m. in Overture Hall. Join the famed food personality as he presents several of his favorite culinary mega-hacks, performs some hilarious food-themed songs and reflects on his decades in food media. Get ready for a one-of-a-kind, interactive culinary variety show that will surprise and entertain like never before!

Brown, who has more than eight million social media followers, has created some of the most popular and successful live, interactive culinary variety shows ever. His “Edible Inevitable,” “Eat Your Science” and “Beyond the Eats” tours performed in more than 200 cities with more than 550,000 fans in attendance. Now, Brown has cooked up a buffet of new surprises for this new tour show, which Brown has declared will be his last.

“Last Bite will be my farewell tour and my last culinary variety show, as it's time for me to make my full-time return to male modeling,” says Brown.

Brown's tenth book, a collection of essays and ruminations, “Food for Thought,” was published by Gallery Books in February 2025. Before performing to sell-out crowds around the country, Brown started his career directing TV commercials when he got the crazy idea to go to culinary school and reinvent the cooking show. The result was “Good Eats,” an irreverent, science-forward program with Brown as its star; 256 episodes aired across 16 seasons. He also hosted the iconic programs “Iron Chef America,” “Food Network Star” and “Cutthroat Kitchen.” Among his various mantle candy are a pair of James Beard awards and a Peabody. He lives in Atlanta with his wife, the designer Elizabeth Ingram, and a trio of nefarious canines.

Comments