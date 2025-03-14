The Red Hot Chilli Pipers Come to Madison This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Experience the return of The Red Hot Chilli Pipers on Saturday, March 29 at 7:30 p.m. in Capitol Theater. Where rock anthems sit comfortably alongside the great tunes from the glens and the mountains of Scotland, meet The Red Hot Chilli PIPERS – (NOT the Peppers!). This nine-piece ensemble consisting of pipers, guitarists, keyboardists and drummers have been rocking the world from New York to Beijing to Melbourne and everywhere in between with musicianship of the highest order and a passion for pipes that will leave you breathless.

“These are my boys!” exclaimed Sir Paul McCartney after rocking out to a Chilli performance.

The band has four music degrees from the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama and all the pipers and drummers have played at the top level in bagpiping. Since they walked away with the top prize on the primetime TV talent show, “When Will I Be Famous” in the U.K. in 2007, The Red Hot Chilli Pipers haven't stopped for a breath, other than to inflate their bagpipes!

Formed in 2002, The Red Hot Chilli Pipers have fast become a global phenomenon, taking their signature "Bagrock" sound to the masses with their unique fusion of rocked up Bagpipes and clever covers of popular songs from all genres. Their trademarked sound is a unique fusion of traditional pipe tunes – like “The Flowers of Scotland,” “The Hills of Argyll” and “Amazing Grace” (done Chilli-style, of course!) — and contemporary anthems like Queen’s “We Will Rock You,” “Clocks” by Coldplay, “Chasing Cars” by Snow Patrol, “Let Me Entertain You” by Robbie Williams and a fantastic rock medley of “Deep Purple,” “Smoke on the Water,” and AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck.” With their groundbreaking fusion of traditional Scottish music and rock/pop anthems, they deliver a high-energy performance like no other.

