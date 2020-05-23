Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Orchestra Kentucky Music Director Recommends Music Therapy to Help Mentally During the Health Crisis
Orchestra Kentucky is recommending music therapy for emotional and mental well-being during this time of uncertainty amidst the health crisis.
Orchestra Kentucky music director Jeff Reed told WNKY that playing an instrument, or even just listening to music, can lead to many benefits, including taking your mind off the situation at hand.
Reed said that he looks forward to bringing Orchestra Kentucky back to the stage to perform for people once more.
The orchestra's schedule is still tentative, but Reed said he hopes to bring outdoor concerts back first, as soon as it is safe to do so.
Watch the full feature at WNKY.