Tickets to THE GREAT GATSBY in Louisville Now Available

Tickets for the North American tour of THE GREAT GATSBY, based on the beloved novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, will go on sale Friday, September 19 at 10 am. The party to end all parties will play The Kentucky Center February 5-10, 2026.

Set in the Roaring Twenties, the story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it comes to life across North American stages, with a grand, Tony Award-winning production design befitting the 21st century.

Through an electrifying jazz and pop-infused score, the epic story has landed on the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever, transporting sold-out audiences to an “extravaganza that explodes with life and energy” (Entertainment Weekly). THE GREAT GATSBY is winner of the 2024 Tony Award® for Best Costume Design, winner of the 2024 Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Favorite New Musical, and winner of nine top awards for BroadwayWorld’s 2024 Theater Fan's Choice awards, including Best Musical.

“This production is a big, bold, Broadway version of The Great Gatsby. It’s thrilling to see these indelible characters and iconic moments from the novel come to life on stage. This stage production, which honors the novel and its history while also speaking clearly to today’s audiences, is a terrific new iteration of this classic work.” - The Estate of F. Scott Fitzgerald

THE GREAT GATSBY features music & lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square), a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), and is staged by award-winning director Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreographer Dominique Kelley (“Mariah’s Magical Christmas Special”, “Dancing with the Stars”).