The Regional Premier Of FUN HOME Comes To The Pandora Stage

Pandora Productions, Louisville's only theatre company dedicated and most trusted to tell the stories of the LGBTQ community, is pleased to announce the regional premier of the Tony award winning musical Fun Home. Composed by Jeanine Tesori with book and lyrics by Lisa Kron is the adaptation of the graphic novel by Alison Bechdel which chronicles her relationship with her father Bruce.

This groundbreaking coming-of-age story introduces us to lesbian author Alison Bechdel at three different ages. From her youth, to her years at Oberlin College, and finally to the present, Alison, now grown, is struggling to write her own graphic autobiography. We watch her as she watches memories reveal themselves of her uniquely dysfunctional family and her father's self-loathing consume him. Alison slowly recognizes her own experience of discovering, and ultimately embracing, her own identity.

The production, sponsored by The Mawood Mercier Group, will be presented at the Henry Clay Theatre in the historic Henry Clay building located at 604 South Third Street, 3rd Floor, Downtown Louisville and is being directed by the company's Artistic Director, Michael J. Drury. It stars Mandi Elkins Hutchins, Jordan Price, Hannegan Roseberry, Erin Jump, Michael Detmer, Keegan Conner, Finnegan Broyles with the role of Small Alison being shared by Carmen Tate and Molly Dauk. The production will run November 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23 at 7:30 p.m.; November 17 at 5:30 p.m. with the only matinee on November 10 at 2:30 p.m. Advanced tickets are $22 and are available online at PandoraProds.org or by calling 502.216.5502. Tickets are also available at the door for $25.





