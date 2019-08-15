The Liminal Playhouse Opens Fifth Season with THE EXCEPTIONALS

Artistic Director Tony Prince and Producing Director Richard McGrew are excited to open The Liminal Playhouse's fifth season with "The Exceptionals" by Bob Clyman.

Set in a sperm bank in the near future, this play is a comedy about how far parents should, or are willing to, go in order to produce and raise children that are "exceptional."

Directed by Tony Prince, "The Exceptionals" features Mandi Elkins Hutchins as Claire, Heather Green as Gwen, Katie Graviss Bechtler as Allie and Eliot Zellers as Tom.

Prince describes the play as "a very humorous, but highly thought-provoking, exploration of genetics, parenting and how the individual choices we make impact our collective evolution as a species."

Showtimes are August 29, 30 and 31 at 7:30 p.m., September 1 at 2:00 p.m., September 5, 6 and 7 at 7:30 p.m. and September 8 at 2:00 p.m.

Ticket are $22 day of show, or $20 in advance at TheLiminalPlayhouse.org.

All performances will be at The Henry Clay Theatre, 604 South Third Street, Louisville, KY.

The Liminal Playhouse's fifth season will continue with "Haunting Julia" by Alan Ayckbourn running October 24 through November 3, "Punts" by Sarah Page running March 26 through April 5 and "The Houseguests" by Harry Kondoleon running May 28 through June 7.

The Liminal Playhouse embraces, explores and celebrates the ambiguous, and sometimes paradoxical, nature of our shared humanity.

The Liminal Playhouse is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.





