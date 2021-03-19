The Carnegie to Host ANGELS IN AMERICA: PT. 1 MILLENNIUM APPROACHES

The Carnegie is inviting the public to experience a socially distant staged reading of the groundbreaking ANGELS IN AMERICA: PT. 1 MILLENNIUM APPROACHES on Friday, April 2 and Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 7 p.m. The Carnegie's Otto M. Budig Theatre. Tickets are $10 and a portion of the proceeds will go directly to local artists.

ANGELS IN AMERICA: PT. 1 MILLENNIUM APPROACHES is Tony Kushner's epic masterpiece inspired by mid-1980s America. Set against the backdrop of the HIV/AIDS crisis and President Ronald Reagan's administration, the show details New York City residents as they grapple with the juxtaposed extremes of life and death, love and sex and heaven and hell.

ANGELS IN AMERICA is a production of The Carnegie's Creative Disruption Committee (The Carnegie CDC), in association with Skylight Empire Productions. Created in 2020, The Carnegie CDC is a consortium of artists, educators, business/marketing and social service professionals designed to a creative engine and rapid response team to the changing situation of live performance in a pandemic world. The Carnegie CDC's production of the show features actors from both the Greater Cincinnati region as well as New York and is recommended for adults only.

"In continuing with our tradition of bringing innovative and important works to our stage, the upcoming reading of ANGELS IN AMERICA fits our space both in terms of mission and programming perfectly," said Maggie Perrino, Theatre Director for The Carnegie. "With so many of us currently feeling uncertainty given the pandemic, the timeliness of Tony Kushner's work will shine through in relating one commonality we all share: the human experience."

Presented at 7 p.m. Friday, April 2 and Saturday, April 3, 2021, tickets for ANGELS IN AMERICA: PT. 1 MILLENNIUM APPROACHES: A STAGED READING are $10 per adult. A portion of each ticket sale with support local artists and performers. To order tickets or for more information, please visit www.thecarnegie.com/events.

Support for The Carnegie Creative Disruption Committee programming series is provided by the John A. Schroth Family Charitable Trust.