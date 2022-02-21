The Capital City Community Band Announces Annual SALUTE TO YOUNG MUSICIANS Concert

The Capital City Community Band will present its annual "Salute To Young Musicians" concert next month, Carson Now reports. The free concert will take place on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at 3:00 P.M. in the Boldrick Theater at the Carson City Community Center.

The concert will feature Kyra Fields performing the Rondo from the Mozart Clarinet Concerto, the Carson High School Winter Drum Line and the Western Nevada Children's Theater.

The band will perform a variety of music including "Fantasy On A Fiddle Tune" and "Star Trek."

Read more on Carson Now.

Frankfort Kentucky's Capital City Community Band was founded in August of 1986 by local musicians who wanted to utilize the city's pool of musical talent for public performances. Since its inception, the band has played at a variety of events and received high acclaim for its outstanding performances. The band has several regularly scheduled concerts each year along with various other performances in Frankfort and the Bluegrass region.