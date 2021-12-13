THE SOUND OF MUSIC to be Presented at The Carnegie

The Carnegie will continue its 2021-22 Theatre Series with the beloved Rodgers & Hammertstein musical THE SOUND OF MUSIC, playing on the Otto M. Budig stage weekends Jan. 29 - Feb. 13, 2022.

Set in Austria, THE SOUND OF MUSIC tells the story of an exuberant young governess as she brings music and joy back to a broken family... Only to face danger as the Nazis gain power.

Featuring an iconic score, THE SOUND OF MUSIC features performances of several classic tunes including "My Favorite Things," Sixteen Going on Seventeen" and "Climb Every Mountain." This family-friendly favorite shares a meaningful story in a setting enjoyable for all ages.

"We can't wait to share this classic musical with families across the tristate in a triumphant return to our gorgeous, historic theatre," said The Carnegie Theatre Director Maggie Perrino. "We've been busy during the last 20 months and audiences will not only see a spectacular show but also a lot of restoration work to the facility that will keep our theatre beautiful for the next generation. Come and share a special theatre experience with the family at The Carnegie this winter!"

Performances of THE SOUND OF MUSIC run weekends Jan. 29-Feb. 13, with an initial Saturday, Jan. 29 performance at 7:30 p.m. followed by performances on Fridays at 7:30 p.m., remaining Saturdays at 2 and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are $32, $29 for Carnegie Members, $25 for students, and $15 for children under 10. Tickets can be purchased through The Carnegie Box Office, open Tuesday-Friday 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., in person or by phone at (859) 957-1940, or online at www.thecarnegie.com. Patrons seeking group or student tickets should call to make arrangements.

CONTENT ADVISORY: This is a family-friendly production. Appropriate for all ages.

"The Sound of Music" is presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals, Inc.

More information about The Carnegie is available at www.thecarnegie.com or by calling (859) 491-2030.