THE FUTURE OF FOOD IS FEMALE is Coming to The Kentucky Centerâ€”Bomhard Theater

For International Women's Month, Kentucky to the World is teaming up with the LEE Initiative for a dynamic program featuring female speakers from Louisville's booming culinary arts ecosystem. In addition to the lively conversation about the past, present and future of female chefs at the forefront of Kentucky's national culinary contributions, The LEE Initiative will be announcing the new mentees selected for Season 3 of The Women Chefs Initiative live on stage. Beloved Louisvillian and Food Network personality, Chef Damaris Phillips, will be hosting a panel of up-and-coming female figures in Kentucky's expansive food and beverage community, including Chef Samantha Fore, Food & Wine Magazine's August 2019 featured cover chef and proprietor of Tuk Tuk Sri Lankan Bites in Lexington, Ky.; Chef Kristen Smith, chef/owner/farmer of The Wrigley Taproom & Eatery in Corbin, Ky, a farm-to-table Appalachian restaurant; and local Smoketown native Chef Nikkia Rhodes, LEE Initiative Women's Chef Mentoring Program alumni and culinary instructor at Iroquois High School.

WHAT:

The Future of Food is Female

WHEN:

Monday, March 2, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.

Reception begins at 5:30 p.m.

WHERE:

The Kentucky Center-Bomhard Theater

501 W. Main St.

COST:

Tickets start at $25. Kentucky Performing Arts donors can call the member hotline at (502) 566-5144. Tickets are available at www.kentuckyperformingarts.org, by phone (502) 584-7777, (800) 775-7777, and in-person at the Kentucky Performing Arts box office and drive-thru. Please call (502) 566-5111 for information about the range of accessibility options we offer to enhance your performance experience.





Related Articles Shows View More Kentucky Stories

More Hot Stories For You