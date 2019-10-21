Paristown Hall Promotes Sustainability Through Water Filling Stations

Old Forester's Paristown Hall, after opening in late July, is becoming a neighborhood destination for performing arts - but is also making its mark promoting sustainability and healthy hydration. Through its partnership with Louisville Water Company, two water bottle filling stations are prominently featured inside the venue, each with messaging designed to encourage enjoying tap water.

"Old Forester's Paristown Hall has quickly transformed the neighborhood into an arts destination," said Kim Baker, president & CEO of The Kentucky Center. "This installation, provided through the support of our community partner, Louisville Water Company, helps us to complete the vision of what this building represents for the community."

The water bottle fill stations, which reside near the balcony on both the first and second floors of the venue, are part of Louisville Water's partnership with the bourbon industry to encourage responsible drinking. The water stations and branding around them are also designed to communicate the environmental friendliness of Louisville's tap water - complete with the taglines #DrinkLocal and #TasteTheDifference. In addition, Louisville Water is donating Louisville pure tap® water bottles for all artists performing at Old Forester's Paristown Hall.

"Louisville Water's partnership with Old Forester's Paristown Hall was a natural fit," said Kelley Dearing Smith, vice president of communication and marketing for Louisville Water Company. "This allowed us to connect some of our community's favorites - the arts, bourbon and water. The two new fill stations at Old Forester's Paristown Hall are part of the now more than 90 other branded water bottle filling stations around the community. Whether flying into Muhammad Ali International Airport, studying at UofL, enjoying a game at the YUM Center or working out at the YMCA, Louisville pure tap® is easily accessible. Now, the arts and music patrons of Shelby Park can also enjoy the water."





