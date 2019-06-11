PAW PATROL LIVE! RACE TO THE RESCUE Comes to Louisville

No job is too big, no pup is too small! Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group present PAW Patrol Live! "Race to the Rescue," an action-packed, music-filled production, presented by Pedigree. The heroic pups from the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol, produced by Spin Master Entertainment, will visit The Kentucky Center, December 27-29! Tickets for all five performances are on sale to the public June 21, 2019 and can be purchased at www.PAWPatrolLive.com.

It's the day of the Great Adventure Bay Race between Adventure Bay's Mayor Goodway and Foggy Bottom's Mayor Humdinger, but Mayor Goodway is nowhere to be found. PAW Patrol to the rescue! Ryder summons Marshall, Chase, Skye, Rubble, Rocky, Zuma and Everest to rescue Mayor Goodway and to run the race in her place.Using their unique skills and teamwork, the pups show that "no job is too big, no pup is too small," and share lessons for all ages about citizenship, social skills and problem-solving as they make several heroic rescues on their race to the finish line.

The show includes two acts and an intermission, and engages audiences with Bunraku puppetry, an innovative costuming approach that brings the PAW Patrol characters to life on stage with their vehicles and pup packs. The performance features up-tempo music and a cleverly written script that is a wonderful introduction to live theater for kids. Classic theatrical scenery, along with a high-tech video wall, visually transports families to an authentic PAW Patrol environment, including locations from the TV series, like Adventure Bay, The Lookout, Seal Island, Farmer Yumi's farm and Jake's Mountain. Special interactive video allows the audience to participate via interviews, solve clues with the Pups, follow Mayor Goodway and much more.

Tickets start at $19. Tickets are available at The Kentucky Center Box Office, www.KentuckyCenter.org or by phone at 502-584-7777. Prices are subject to change.Additional fees and special offers may apply. A limited number of V.I.P. (VeryImportantPup) Packages are available, starting at $109. Package features premium show seating, a commemorative lanyard, and an after-show Meet & Greet withPAW Patrol Live! walk-around characters. Fans can get the ultimate VIP experience with the PAWsome VIP Package that includes the VeryImportantPup perks, plus front row seating and an exclusive souvenir. Tickets for the PAWsome VIP Package begin at $159.





