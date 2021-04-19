NKU School Of The Arts Hosts Summer Dance Institute

Northern Kentucky University School of the Arts announces the launch of the inaugural Summer Dance Institute, A Three Day Holistic College Dance Institute for Artists in the Making.

The program is for participants between the ages of 14 and 23, where they can experience immersive dance major courses. Throughout the weekend, they will work with professors and fellow students, receive industry and pedagogical training, build their network, gain insight into all the various careers a dance major can provide. The opportunity provides the introduction to campus life in the new state-of-the-art dance studio.

The early-bird registration deadline is May 1, 2021, while the standard deadline is July 15. The registration fee is $20, and the program fee is $300 with early bird discounts available. The program leads are faculty members, including Tracey Bonner, Jacqui Haas, and Teresa VanDenend Sorge.

To find details to register, visit nku.edu/sdi.