Kentucky Shakespeare Tours HAMLET to Record 37 Parks in Annual SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARKS Spring Tour
Kentucky Shakespeare will also tour the production to schools across the state, as part of Shakespeare in American Communities.
Kentucky Shakespeare returns with the free SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARKS tour this spring. The 7-actor, 85-minute production of HAMLET will tour to multiple parks in Indiana and Kentucky this April and May.
"We're celebrating our tenth Shakespeare in the Parks touring program this spring, and we're delighted to come together again in our beautiful parks with a thrilling abridged production of Hamlet. We toured to 9 parks in the spring of 2014 and this year we'll visit a record 37 parks with free Shakespeare in the Park! This wouldn't be possible without the generosity of our many neighborhood performance sponsors, and we remain extremely grateful for their support," said Matt Wallace, Kentucky Shakespeare's Producing Artistic Director. "We'll serve many of the same parks this year throughout Louisville and the region, plus new stops in Mt. Sterling, Taylorsville, Prospect, and Bernheim Forest in Clermont and local additions of Seneca Park, Beckley Creek Park, and Ashland Park in Clarksville," shared Wallace.
This production is directed by Amy Attaway, Kentucky Shakespeare's Associate Artistic Director. "Hamlet is one of Shakespeare's most popular and enduring works - the story of the prince of Denmark trying to revenge his father." She added, "Our production sets the story in the contemporary word, making the relationships, conflicts, and themes of trust, jealousy, and ambition feel very close to the audience. The low-tech and ensemble nature of the spring tour puts the focus on the words and the actors themselves. our production puts the focus on the words and the actors themselves, allowing each audience an intimate experience with the story right in their neighborhood."
The production features an ensemble cast of seven actors, starring Adama Abramson as Gertrude, Brennen Amonett as Hamlet, Ilana DeAngelo as Ophelia, Jared Brandt Hoover as Polonius, Chase Howard as Horatio, Jason Pavlovich as Laertes, and Louis Robert Thompson as Claudius. The ensemble cast also plays multiple other supporting characters.
The production also features set design by Eric Allgeier, sound design by Alexandra Biscardi, costume design by Donna Lawrence-Downs, and fight choreography by Eric Frantz, with Ryan Bennett as the stage manager. The script is adapted by dramaturg Gregory Maupin.
Kentucky Shakespeare will also tour the production to schools across the state, as part of Shakespeare in American Communities, a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest. Kentucky Shakespeare is one of 40 professional theater companies selected to participate in bringing the finest productions of Shakespeare to middle- and high-school students in communities across the United States.
Each venue will have an alternate backup space in the event of inclement weather so performances will take place on the scheduled date. Visit https://kyshakespeare.com/season/parkstour/ for more information.
Audience members are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets to performances for most venues.
2023 Performance Schedule
Saturday, April 1 at 2:00PM
Mount Sterling • Market Pavilion at Adena Trail Park
1 West Main Street, Mount Sterling, KY 40353
Backup rain space: Gateway Regional Arts Center, 101 East Main St., Mt. Sterling, KY 40353
Sponsored by the Gateway Regional Arts Center
Saturday, April 8 at 2:00PM
Seneca Park
3151 PeeWee Reese Road, Louisville, KY 40207
Backup rain space: Waldorf School of Louisville, 3110 Rock Creek Drive, Louisville, KY 40207
Sponsored by Councilman Andrew Owen, District 9
Saturday, April 8 at 6:30PM
Iroquois Park (lawn in front of amphitheater)
1080 Amphitheater Road, Louisville, KY 40214
Backup rain space: TBA
Sponsored by Councilman Dan Seum, Jr., District 13, Councilwoman Jennifer Chappell, District 15, Councilwoman Betsey Ruhe, District 21, and Councilman Khalil Batshon, District 25
Friday, April 14 at 6:30PM
Highview Park
7201 Outer Loop, Louisville, KY 40228
Backup rain space: Jefferson County Government Center, 7201 Outer Loop, Louisville, KY 40228
Sponsored by Councilman Jeff Hudson, District 23 and Councilwoman Madonna Flood, District 24
Saturday, April 15 at 2:00PM
Shawnee Park
4501 West Broadway, Louisville, KY 40211
Backup rain space: Same (Shawnee Park Picnic Shelter)
Sponsored by Fund for the Arts
Saturday, April 15 at 6:30PM
Taylorsville Main Street
Backup rain space: Spencer County - Taylorsville Chamber of Commerce, 19 E Main St, Taylorsville, KY 40071
Hosted by Spencer County - Taylorsville Chamber of Commerce, presented by German American Bank
Sunday, April 16 at 2:00PM
Lyndon • Robsion Park
1 Robsion Park, Lyndon, KY 40222
Backup rain space: Lyndon City Hall, 515 Wood Road, Louisville, KY 40222
Sponsored by City of Lyndon, Brent Hagan, Mayor
Sunday, April 16 at 6:30PM
Victory Park
1051 South 23rd Street, Louisville, KY 40210
Backup rain space: California Community Center, 1600 St Catherine St, Louisville, KY 40210
Sponsored by the Councilman Jecorey Arthur, District 4
Thursday, April 20 at 6:30PM
Pewee Valley • Central Park
105 Central Avenue, Pewee Valley, KY 40056
Backup rain space: N/A
Sponsored by the City of Pewee Valley
Sunday, April 23 at 2:00PM
Windy Hills Green
Highway 42 and Rudy Lane, Louisville, KY 40207
Backup rain space: N/A
Sponsored by Councilwoman Paula McCraney, District 7
Sunday, April 23 at 6:30PM
Hounz Lane Park
2300 Hounz Lane, Louisville, KY 40223
Backup rain space: Sawyer Hayes Community Center, 2201 Lakeland Rd, Louisville, KY 40241
Sponsored by Louisville Metro Council President/Councilman Markus Winkler, District 17
Thursday, April 27 at 6:30PM
Jeffersontown • Veterans Memorial Park
10707 Taylorsville Road, Jeffersontown, KY 40299
Backup rain space: The Jeffersonian, 10617 Taylorsville Rd, Jeffersontown, KY 40299
Sponsored by Mayor Carol Pike and the Jeffersontown City Council
Friday, April 28 at 6:30PM
Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park
2995 Lincoln Farm Road, Hodgenville, KY 42748
Backup rain space: N/A
Sponsored by Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park
Saturday, April 29 at 2:00PM
Riverview Park
8202 Greenwood Road, Louisville, KY 40258
Backup rain space: TBA
Sponsored by Councilman Rick Blackwell, District 12
Saturday, April 29 at 6:30PM
St. Matthews City Hall
3941 Grandview Avenue, Louisville, KY 40207
Backup rain space: St. Matthews Community Center, 310 Ten Pin Ln, Louisville, KY 40207
Sponsored by City of St. Matthews, Richard J. Tonini, Mayor
Sunday, April 30 at 2:00PM
Prospect • The Pavilion at Little Hunting Creek
US-42, Prospect, KY 40059
Backup rain space: Prospect City Hall, 9200 US-42, Prospect, KY 40059
Sponsored by the City of Prospect
Sunday, April 30 at 6:30PM
Sun Valley Park
6616 Ashby Lane, Louisville, KY 40272
Backup rain space: Sun Valley Community Center, 6505 Bethany Ln, Valley Station, KY 40272
Sponsored by Councilwoman Cindi Fowler, District 14
Thursday, May 4 at 6:30PM
New Albany, IN • Park Bicentennial Park
Backup rain space: TBA
Sponsored by the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana
Friday, May 5 at 6:30PM (5:30 CDT)
Bowling Green • SOKY Marketplace Amphitheater
636 Center Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101
Backup rain space: Same
Sponsored by Fountain Square Players
Sunday, May 7 at 2:00PM
Long Run Park
Long Run Park Road, Louisville, KY 40245
Backup rain space: N/A
Sponsored by Councilman Anthony Piagentini, District 19
Sunday, May 7 at 6:30PM
Story Avenue Park
1519 Story Avenue, Louisville, KY 40206
Backup rain space: TBA
Sponsored by White Clay
Tuesday, May 9 at 6:30PM
South Central Park
2400 Colorado Avenue, Louisville, KY 40208
Backup rain space: TBA
Sponsored by Councilman Phillip Baker, District 6
Wednesday, May 10 at 6:30PM
Farnsley Park
3100 Wedgewood Way, Louisville, KY 40220
Backup rain space: TBA
Sponsored by Councilman Brent Ackerson, District 26
Thursday, May 11 at 6:30PM
Richmond, IN • Jack Elstro Park
47 North 6th Street, Richmond, IN 47374
Backup rain space: TBA
Sponsored by Richmond Shakespeare Festival
Friday, May 12 at 6:30PM
Joe Creason Park (near playground)
1297 Trevilian Way, Louisville, KY 40213
Backup rain space: Cyril Allgeier Community Center
Sponsored by Councilman Pat Mulvihill, District 10
Saturday, May 13 at 2:00PM
Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest
Arboretum Way, Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Backup rain space: Same (Education Gallery)
Sponsored by Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest
Saturday, May 13 at 6:30PM
Shelby Park
600 East Oak Street, Louisville, KY 40203
Backup rain space: TBA
Sponsored by Councilman Phillip Baker, District 6
Sunday, May 14 at 2:00PM
The Parklands • Beckley Creek Park (Price Waterhouse Coopers Pavilion)
1401 Beckley Creek Parkway, Louisville, KY 40245
Backup rain space: TBA
Sponsored by Councilman Stuart Benson, District 20 and Councilman Robin Engel, District 22
Sunday, May 14 at 6:30PM
Norton Commons Amphitheater
10920 Meeting Street, Prospect, KY 40059
Backup rain space: Norton Commons YMCA, 11000 Brownsboro Rd, Prospect, KY 40059
Sponsored by Norton Commons
Tuesday, May 16 at 6:30PM
Clarksville, IN • Ashland Park
Backup rain space: N/A
Sponsored by the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana
Wednesday, May 17 at 6:30PM
Shively Park
1902 Park Road, Shively, KY 40216
Backup rain space: The Heritage (Shively Community Center), 1901 Park Rd, Shively, KY 40216
Sponsored by Shively Councilwoman Tiffany Burton-McBroom
Thursday, May 18 at 6:30PM
Historic Locust Grove
561 Blankenbaker Lane, Louisville, KY 40207
Backup rain space: Same (The Pavilion)
Sponsored by Historic Locust Grove
Friday, May 19 at 6:30PM
Jeffersonville, IN • Big Four Station Park
Big Four Pedestrian Bridge, Jeffersonville, IN 47130
Backup rain space: Same (Big Four Station Pavilion)
Sponsored by the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana and Fund for the Arts
Saturday, May 20 at 2:00PM
Petersburg Park
5008 East Indian Trail, Louisville, KY 40218
Backup rain space: TBA
Sponsored by Councilwoman Barbara Shanklin, District 2
Saturday, May 20 at 6:30PM
Tyler Park
1501 Castlewood Avenue, Louisville, KY 40204
Backup rain space: Same (under the bridge)
Sponsored by Louisville Metro District 8
Sunday, May 21 at 2:00PM
Crestwood • The Maples Park
6826 West State Highway 22, Crestwood, KY 40014
Backup rain space: Dennis Deibel Barn, 6826 West State Hwy 22, Crestwood, KY 40014
Sponsored by City of Crestwood, Jim Kramer Mayor
Sunday, May 21 at 6:30PM
Emerson Park
1100 Sylvia Street, Louisville, KY 40217
Backup rain space: Art Sanctuary, 1433 S Shelby St, Louisville, KY 40217
Sponsored by Councilwoman Jennifer Chappell, District 15
Please visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/kentuckyshakespeare or follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/kyshakespeare to get all up-to-the-minute updates.