Kentucky Shakespeare Tours HAMLET to Record 37 Parks in Annual SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARKS Spring Tour

Kentucky Shakespeare returns with the free SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARKS tour this spring. The 7-actor, 85-minute production of HAMLET will tour to multiple parks in Indiana and Kentucky this April and May.

"We're celebrating our tenth Shakespeare in the Parks touring program this spring, and we're delighted to come together again in our beautiful parks with a thrilling abridged production of Hamlet. We toured to 9 parks in the spring of 2014 and this year we'll visit a record 37 parks with free Shakespeare in the Park! This wouldn't be possible without the generosity of our many neighborhood performance sponsors, and we remain extremely grateful for their support," said Matt Wallace, Kentucky Shakespeare's Producing Artistic Director. "We'll serve many of the same parks this year throughout Louisville and the region, plus new stops in Mt. Sterling, Taylorsville, Prospect, and Bernheim Forest in Clermont and local additions of Seneca Park, Beckley Creek Park, and Ashland Park in Clarksville," shared Wallace.

This production is directed by Amy Attaway, Kentucky Shakespeare's Associate Artistic Director. "Hamlet is one of Shakespeare's most popular and enduring works - the story of the prince of Denmark trying to revenge his father." She added, "Our production sets the story in the contemporary word, making the relationships, conflicts, and themes of trust, jealousy, and ambition feel very close to the audience. The low-tech and ensemble nature of the spring tour puts the focus on the words and the actors themselves. our production puts the focus on the words and the actors themselves, allowing each audience an intimate experience with the story right in their neighborhood."

The production features an ensemble cast of seven actors, starring Adama Abramson as Gertrude, Brennen Amonett as Hamlet, Ilana DeAngelo as Ophelia, Jared Brandt Hoover as Polonius, Chase Howard as Horatio, Jason Pavlovich as Laertes, and Louis Robert Thompson as Claudius. The ensemble cast also plays multiple other supporting characters.

The production also features set design by Eric Allgeier, sound design by Alexandra Biscardi, costume design by Donna Lawrence-Downs, and fight choreography by Eric Frantz, with Ryan Bennett as the stage manager. The script is adapted by dramaturg Gregory Maupin.

Kentucky Shakespeare will also tour the production to schools across the state, as part of Shakespeare in American Communities, a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest. Kentucky Shakespeare is one of 40 professional theater companies selected to participate in bringing the finest productions of Shakespeare to middle- and high-school students in communities across the United States.

Each venue will have an alternate backup space in the event of inclement weather so performances will take place on the scheduled date. Visit https://kyshakespeare.com/season/parkstour/ for more information.

Audience members are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets to performances for most venues.

2023 Performance Schedule

Saturday, April 1 at 2:00PM

Mount Sterling • Market Pavilion at Adena Trail Park

1 West Main Street, Mount Sterling, KY 40353

Backup rain space: Gateway Regional Arts Center, 101 East Main St., Mt. Sterling, KY 40353

Sponsored by the Gateway Regional Arts Center

Saturday, April 8 at 2:00PM

Seneca Park

3151 PeeWee Reese Road, Louisville, KY 40207

Backup rain space: Waldorf School of Louisville, 3110 Rock Creek Drive, Louisville, KY 40207

Sponsored by Councilman Andrew Owen, District 9

Saturday, April 8 at 6:30PM

Iroquois Park (lawn in front of amphitheater)

1080 Amphitheater Road, Louisville, KY 40214

Backup rain space: TBA

Sponsored by Councilman Dan Seum, Jr., District 13, Councilwoman Jennifer Chappell, District 15, Councilwoman Betsey Ruhe, District 21, and Councilman Khalil Batshon, District 25

Friday, April 14 at 6:30PM

Highview Park

7201 Outer Loop, Louisville, KY 40228

Backup rain space: Jefferson County Government Center, 7201 Outer Loop, Louisville, KY 40228

Sponsored by Councilman Jeff Hudson, District 23 and Councilwoman Madonna Flood, District 24

Saturday, April 15 at 2:00PM

Shawnee Park

4501 West Broadway, Louisville, KY 40211

Backup rain space: Same (Shawnee Park Picnic Shelter)

Sponsored by Fund for the Arts

Saturday, April 15 at 6:30PM

Taylorsville Main Street

Backup rain space: Spencer County - Taylorsville Chamber of Commerce, 19 E Main St, Taylorsville, KY 40071

Hosted by Spencer County - Taylorsville Chamber of Commerce, presented by German American Bank

Sunday, April 16 at 2:00PM

Lyndon • Robsion Park

1 Robsion Park, Lyndon, KY 40222

Backup rain space: Lyndon City Hall, 515 Wood Road, Louisville, KY 40222

Sponsored by City of Lyndon, Brent Hagan, Mayor

Sunday, April 16 at 6:30PM

Victory Park

1051 South 23rd Street, Louisville, KY 40210

Backup rain space: California Community Center, 1600 St Catherine St, Louisville, KY 40210

Sponsored by the Councilman Jecorey Arthur, District 4

Thursday, April 20 at 6:30PM

Pewee Valley • Central Park

105 Central Avenue, Pewee Valley, KY 40056

Backup rain space: N/A

Sponsored by the City of Pewee Valley

Sunday, April 23 at 2:00PM

Windy Hills Green

Highway 42 and Rudy Lane, Louisville, KY 40207

Backup rain space: N/A

Sponsored by Councilwoman Paula McCraney, District 7

Sunday, April 23 at 6:30PM

Hounz Lane Park

2300 Hounz Lane, Louisville, KY 40223

Backup rain space: Sawyer Hayes Community Center, 2201 Lakeland Rd, Louisville, KY 40241

Sponsored by Louisville Metro Council President/Councilman Markus Winkler, District 17

Thursday, April 27 at 6:30PM

Jeffersontown • Veterans Memorial Park

10707 Taylorsville Road, Jeffersontown, KY 40299

Backup rain space: The Jeffersonian, 10617 Taylorsville Rd, Jeffersontown, KY 40299

Sponsored by Mayor Carol Pike and the Jeffersontown City Council

Friday, April 28 at 6:30PM

Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park

2995 Lincoln Farm Road, Hodgenville, KY 42748

Backup rain space: N/A

Sponsored by Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park

Saturday, April 29 at 2:00PM

Riverview Park

8202 Greenwood Road, Louisville, KY 40258

Backup rain space: TBA

Sponsored by Councilman Rick Blackwell, District 12

Saturday, April 29 at 6:30PM

St. Matthews City Hall

3941 Grandview Avenue, Louisville, KY 40207

Backup rain space: St. Matthews Community Center, 310 Ten Pin Ln, Louisville, KY 40207

Sponsored by City of St. Matthews, Richard J. Tonini, Mayor

Sunday, April 30 at 2:00PM

Prospect • The Pavilion at Little Hunting Creek

US-42, Prospect, KY 40059

Backup rain space: Prospect City Hall, 9200 US-42, Prospect, KY 40059

Sponsored by the City of Prospect

Sunday, April 30 at 6:30PM

Sun Valley Park

6616 Ashby Lane, Louisville, KY 40272

Backup rain space: Sun Valley Community Center, 6505 Bethany Ln, Valley Station, KY 40272

Sponsored by Councilwoman Cindi Fowler, District 14

Thursday, May 4 at 6:30PM

New Albany, IN • Park Bicentennial Park

Backup rain space: TBA

Sponsored by the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana

Friday, May 5 at 6:30PM (5:30 CDT)

Bowling Green • SOKY Marketplace Amphitheater

636 Center Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101

Backup rain space: Same

Sponsored by Fountain Square Players

Sunday, May 7 at 2:00PM

Long Run Park

Long Run Park Road, Louisville, KY 40245

Backup rain space: N/A

Sponsored by Councilman Anthony Piagentini, District 19

Sunday, May 7 at 6:30PM

Story Avenue Park

1519 Story Avenue, Louisville, KY 40206

Backup rain space: TBA

Sponsored by White Clay

Tuesday, May 9 at 6:30PM

South Central Park

2400 Colorado Avenue, Louisville, KY 40208

Backup rain space: TBA

Sponsored by Councilman Phillip Baker, District 6

Wednesday, May 10 at 6:30PM

Farnsley Park

3100 Wedgewood Way, Louisville, KY 40220

Backup rain space: TBA

Sponsored by Councilman Brent Ackerson, District 26

Thursday, May 11 at 6:30PM

Richmond, IN • Jack Elstro Park

47 North 6th Street, Richmond, IN 47374

Backup rain space: TBA

Sponsored by Richmond Shakespeare Festival

Friday, May 12 at 6:30PM

Joe Creason Park (near playground)

1297 Trevilian Way, Louisville, KY 40213

Backup rain space: Cyril Allgeier Community Center

Sponsored by Councilman Pat Mulvihill, District 10

Saturday, May 13 at 2:00PM

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest

Arboretum Way, Shepherdsville, KY 40165

Backup rain space: Same (Education Gallery)

Sponsored by Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest

Saturday, May 13 at 6:30PM

Shelby Park

600 East Oak Street, Louisville, KY 40203

Backup rain space: TBA

Sponsored by Councilman Phillip Baker, District 6

Sunday, May 14 at 2:00PM

The Parklands • Beckley Creek Park (Price Waterhouse Coopers Pavilion)

1401 Beckley Creek Parkway, Louisville, KY 40245

Backup rain space: TBA

Sponsored by Councilman Stuart Benson, District 20 and Councilman Robin Engel, District 22

Sunday, May 14 at 6:30PM

Norton Commons Amphitheater

10920 Meeting Street, Prospect, KY 40059

Backup rain space: Norton Commons YMCA, 11000 Brownsboro Rd, Prospect, KY 40059

Sponsored by Norton Commons

Tuesday, May 16 at 6:30PM

Clarksville, IN • Ashland Park

Backup rain space: N/A

Sponsored by the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana

Wednesday, May 17 at 6:30PM

Shively Park

1902 Park Road, Shively, KY 40216

Backup rain space: The Heritage (Shively Community Center), 1901 Park Rd, Shively, KY 40216

Sponsored by Shively Councilwoman Tiffany Burton-McBroom

Thursday, May 18 at 6:30PM

Historic Locust Grove

561 Blankenbaker Lane, Louisville, KY 40207

Backup rain space: Same (The Pavilion)

Sponsored by Historic Locust Grove

Friday, May 19 at 6:30PM

Jeffersonville, IN • Big Four Station Park

Big Four Pedestrian Bridge, Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Backup rain space: Same (Big Four Station Pavilion)

Sponsored by the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana and Fund for the Arts

Saturday, May 20 at 2:00PM

Petersburg Park

5008 East Indian Trail, Louisville, KY 40218

Backup rain space: TBA

Sponsored by Councilwoman Barbara Shanklin, District 2

Saturday, May 20 at 6:30PM

Tyler Park

1501 Castlewood Avenue, Louisville, KY 40204

Backup rain space: Same (under the bridge)

Sponsored by Louisville Metro District 8

Sunday, May 21 at 2:00PM

Crestwood • The Maples Park

6826 West State Highway 22, Crestwood, KY 40014

Backup rain space: Dennis Deibel Barn, 6826 West State Hwy 22, Crestwood, KY 40014

Sponsored by City of Crestwood, Jim Kramer Mayor

Sunday, May 21 at 6:30PM

Emerson Park

1100 Sylvia Street, Louisville, KY 40217

Backup rain space: Art Sanctuary, 1433 S Shelby St, Louisville, KY 40217

Sponsored by Councilwoman Jennifer Chappell, District 15

