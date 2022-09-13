Kentucky Shakespeare Presents ENTER GHOST, An Immersive Haunted Hamlet Experience

Continuing their tradition of a fall performance for Halloween, Kentucky Shakespeare presents an immersive new production inside their headquarters in Old Louisville. Kentucky Shakespeare commissioned playwrights Diana Grisanti and Steve Moulds to create this hour-long event, conceived by the pair with Producing Artistic Director and director of the production, Matt Wallace. Utilizing silent disco headphone technology, audience members will move throughout this interactive experience inspired by Shakespeare's Hamlet.

The production runs October 5-30 at 616 Myrtle Street inside Kentucky Shakespeare's headquarters in Old Louisville.

During the experience, audience members will wear provided headphones and travel to various indoor locations (with places to sit periodically). Running time is approximately one hour with no intermission. Due to close proximity to actors and intimate audience settings for Enter Ghost., Kentucky Shakespeare will require audience members to wear a face mask. If this policy changes, you will be contacted in advance.

The production is directed by Kentucky Shakespeare Producing Artistic Director Matt Wallace⏤marking the start of his tenth season as Producing Artistic Director of Kentucky Shakespeare⏤and features an eight-member ensemble cast: Adama Abramson, Brennen Amonett, Zachary Burrell, Jon Huffman, Justin M. Jackson, Gregory Maupin, Mollie Murk, and Cherrie Vaughn. Jesse AlFord is the Lighting Designer, Karl Anderson is the Scenic Designer, Donna Lawrence-Downs is the Costume Designer, and Laura Ellis is the Sound Designer, with fight choreography by Eric Frantz and movement choreography by Amberly M. Simpson.