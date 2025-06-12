Kentucky Performing Arts to Present Comedian Fred Armisen

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kentucky Performing Arts will present Fred Armisen in his acclaimed live show Comedy for Musicians but Everyone is Welcome on Tuesday, June 24 at 7:00 PM at Old Foresterâ€™s Paristown Hall.

About Fred Armisen

Fred Armisen is a comedian, writer, producer, and musician known for his offbeat, genre-blending humor. He co-created and starred in IFCâ€™s Portlandia, and currently stars in and co-produces Documentary Now and HBOâ€™s Los Espookys.

An 11-season cast member of Saturday Night Live, Armisen also served as bandleader of the 8G Band on Late Night with Seth Meyers from 2014 to 2024. Most recently, he appeared in the Broadway play All In and as Uncle Fester in Netflixâ€™s hit series Wednesday.

