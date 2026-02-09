Kentucky Performing Arts To Present NEEDTOBREATHE At The Brown Theatre

🎭 NEW! Louisville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Louisville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kentucky Performing Arts will present NEEDTOBREATHE: THE BARELY ELEGANT ACOUSTIC TOUR at the Brown Theatre on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum band NEEDTOBREATHE will bring its acoustic tour to Louisville for a one-night performance. The tour features reimagined arrangements from across the band’s catalog, presented in a stripped-down format.

Formed more than 20 years ago, NEEDTOBREATHE has released multiple chart-topping albums across Billboard’s Rock and Alternative charts and has accumulated more than three billion streams worldwide. Their recordings include songs such as “Brother,” “Who Am I,” and “Let’s Stay Home Tonight.”

The band’s recent work has been produced by GRAMMY Award winner Dave Cobb and includes the release “Momma Loves Me,” featuring The Red Clay Strays. The acoustic tour highlights the group’s songwriting and performance approach in a smaller-scale setting.

Additional ticketing information is available through Kentucky Performing Arts.