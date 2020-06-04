Kentucky Performing Arts Spotlighted in Kennedy Center Couch Concert Series

Kentucky Performing Arts has announced it is partnering with the world-renowned Kennedy Center to present Spotlight On Louisville-Peace + Love + Justice, an upcoming episode of the Kennedy Center Couch Concert: National Spotlight series. The series streams live performances to viewers across the country, inspiring, uniting, and healing audiences.

This special performance will honor the voices and musical diversity of Louisville and the Commonwealth, featuring performances from award winning Hip-Hop artist Jecorey "1200" Arthur and folk singer-songwriter Cheyenne Mize, with host Ben Sollee, Kentucky-born cellist.

"It is inspiring to see how national audiences can be united through the arts, and KPA, along with the Commonwealth of Kentucky, is honored to be a part of the Kennedy Center's series," said Kim Baker, president and CEO of KPA.

The performance will be streamed live on the Kennedy Center's Facebook and YouTube on Monday, June 8 from 4-5 p.m. For more information on Couch Concerts, including performance details and series schedule, visit the Kennedy Center's website.

