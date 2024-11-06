Kentucky Performing Arts Presents Gillian Welch And David Rawlings

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kentucky Performing Arts will present Gillian Welch and David Rawlings in Concert on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. at Brown Theatre.

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings are pillars of the modern acoustic music world. Pitchfork Magazine hails the duo as “Modern masters of American folk” and Rolling Stone deems them “Protectors of the American folk song.” Welch and Rawlings won the 2021 GRAMMY for Best Folk Album.

Bringing world class performances to Kentucky, connecting artists with the community, and providing arts education opportunities, Kentucky Performing Arts lives its statewide mission of connecting and inspiring through the arts. Kentucky Performing Arts has a significant impact on the Commonwealth’s tourism and local economy, contributing $26.3 million in an average year, including $15.8 million in direct economic impact with our patrons spending an additional $10.5 million annually. As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seeks to preserve and promote the history, heritage, and arts of the Commonwealth.

Comments