HELLO, DOLLY! to be Presented at The Carnegie in February

The production will run February 2–18.

By: Jan. 18, 2024

The musical spectacular HELLO, DOLLY! will take The Carnegie stage February 2–18.

HELLO, DOLLY! is a blockbuster Broadway hit bursting with romance, humor, and some of the greatest songs in musical theater history. Boisterous and charming from start to finish, the musical follows the exploits of meddling matchmaker Dolly Levi over the course of one unforgettable day. Audiences will delight in one crowd-pleasing musical number after another including “Put on Your Sunday Clothes,” “Ribbons Down My Back,” “Before the Parade Passes By,” and the effervescent title song.

A favorite of Cincinnati audiences, Sara Mackie will light up the Carnegie as widow, matchmaker, and professional meddler, Dolly Levi in the beloved Broadway musical HELLO, DOLLY! At The Carnegie, Mackie received acclaim for her appearances in PUMP BOYS AND DINETTES and a concert production of CAMELOT. Allen R. Middleton plays Horace Vandergelder, returning to The Carnegie where he appeared in PROOF and TENDERLY: THE Rosemary Clooney MUSICAL. Horace’s shop clerks, Cornelius and Barnaby are played by Jack Manion and Matthew Callas. Manion was celebrated for his performance as the Scarecrow in The Carnegie’s 2016 production of THE WIZARD OF OZ. Callas, a student at Xavier University, makes his Carnegie debut.

Kara Ann Scullin plays hat shop owner Irene Molloy. Scullin, a Cincinnati native, returns home after graduating from University of Alabama at Birmingham. Her shop assistant, Minnie Fay is played by Wright State University student Aliya Pimental. Carson Mehlbauer, an acting student at the University of Cincinnati—College Conservatory of Music (CCM) plays Ambrose Kemper opposite Campbell County High School senior Arabella Bertucci as Ermengarde. Bertucci previously appeared at The Carnegie in SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN and THE SOUND OF MUSIC.

The multi-talented ensemble features Christian Arias, Hunter Broyles, Randolph Geers, Emily Hilbrecht, Zac Holman, Adrian Graff, Elexis Selmon, and Alexa Mueller. The teen ensemble includes Elli Maddock, Jenna Uterstaedt, and Kavan Vadivelu.

The production is directed by Joe Bertucci, an accomplished director and educator making his Carnegie debut. His frequent collaborator Elizabeth VandeWater choreographs. Together they have partnered on productions at Kincaid Regional Theatre, Stage Right Musical Theatre Company, and Campbell County Theatre Arts. CCM faculty member Steve Goers is the Music Director. Most recently at The Carnegie, Goers led music on KINKY BOOTS, GUYS AND DOLLS, and SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN.

“HELLO, DOLLY! is the first musical I worked on and it’s been a favorite ever since. We’re bringing it to life at The Carnegie with the biggest set and most elaborate costumes we’ve ever put on our stage,” said The Carnegie Theatre Director Tyler Gabbard. “It’s been a joy to watch this cast and creative team craft this show throughout the rehearsal process. Audiences are in for a truly thrilling time!”

Tickets to HELLO, DOLLY! may be purchased by calling (859) 957-1940 or by visiting Click Here.

CAST

Dolly Levi – Sara Mackie*

Horace Vandergelder – Allen Middleton*

Cornelius Hackl – Jack Manion

Barnaby Tucker – Matthew Callas

Irene Molloy – Kara Ann Scullin

Minnie Fay – Aliya Pimental

Ermengarde – Arabella Bertucci

Ambrose Kemper – Carson Mehlbauer

Rudolph – Randolph Geers

Ernestina – Emily Hilbrecht

Mrs. Rose – Elexis Selmon

Ensemble – Christian Arias, Hunter Broyles, Randolph Geers, Adrian Graff, Zac Holman, Emily Hilbrecht, Elli Maddock, Alexa Mueller, Elexis Selmon, Jenna Uterstaedt, Kavan Vadivelu

*The Actor appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

PRODUCTION TEAM

Director – Joe Bertucci

Choreographer – Elizabeth VandeWater

Music Director – Steve Goers

Scenic Designer – Tyler Gabbard

Costume Designer – John Faas

Lighting Designer – Ashton Karp

Sound Designer – Mia Catherine Teboe

Wig Designer – Candace Leyland

Technical Director – Doug Stock

Production Stage Manager – Morgan Becker

Producer – Tyler Gabbard




