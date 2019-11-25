First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Louisville Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Louisville:
Best Actor in a Musical (local)
Best Actor in a Musical (professional/national/touring)
Best Actor in a Play (local)
Best Actor in a Play (professional/national/touring)
Best Actress in a Musical (local)
Best Actress in a Musical (professional/national/touring)
Best Actress in a Play (local)
Best Actress in a Play (professional/national/touring)
Best Choreographer
Best Choreographer/Student Production
Best Costume Design
Best Costume Design/Student Production
Best Director of a Student Musical
Best Director of a Student Play
Best Director/Musical (local)
Best Director/Musical (professional/national/touring)
Best Director/Play (local)
Best Director/Play (professional/national/touring)
Best Ensemble Cast (Local)
Best Lighting Design
Best Lighting Design/Student Production
Best Music Director
Best Music Director/Student Production
Best Musical (local)
Best Musical (professional/national/touring)
Best Musical by A Regional Company (outisde 15 mile radius)
Best Play (local)
Best Play (professional/national/touring)
Best Play by a Regional Company (outside 15 mile radius)
Best Scenic Design
Best Scenic Design/Student Production
Best Sound Design
Best Sound Design/Student Production
Best Student Actor in A Musical
Best Student Actor in A Play
Best Student Actress in A Musical
Best Student Actress in A Play
Best Student Musical
Best Student Play
Greg Collier - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Theatreworks of Southern Indiana 17%
Pete Lay - SPAMALOT - Centerstage 11%
Brian Bowles - INTO THE WOODS - Centerstage 10%
Bobby Conte - SHREK, THE MUSICAL - Derby Dinner Playhouse 34%
Stephen Christopher Anthony - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - PNC Broadway in Louisville 33%
Blake Graham - NEWSIES - Derby Dinner Playhouse 22%
Zachary Hebert - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Theatre Works of Southern Indiana 23%
Michael Drury - THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 13%
Shayne Brakefield - DADA WOOF PAPA HOT - Pandora Productions 10%
Cary Wiger - LOVE SEX AND THE IRS - Derby Dinner Playhouse 37%
Jon Huffman - KING LEAR - Kentucky Shakespeare 25%
Gregory Maupin - AS YOU LIKE IT - Kentucky Shakespeare 16%
Maren Gosman - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Theatreworks of Southern Indiana 16%
Myranda Thomas - PIPPIN - ACTING AGAINST CANCER 14%
Erica Denise - DREAMGIRLS - Centerstage 13%
Cami Glauser - SHREK, THE MUSICAL - Derby Dinner Playhouse 45%
Harli Cooper - NEWSIES - Derby Dinner Playhouse 24%
Mandi Elkins Hutchins - HOLIDAY INN - Derby Dinner Playhouse 20%
Heidi Caroline Keck - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Theatre Works of Southern Indiana 23%
Jessica Tanselle - MY BIG GAY ITALIAN CHRISTMAS - Pandora Productions 11%
Karole Spangler - TORCH SONG - Pandora Productions 7%
Jennifer Pennington - KING LEAR - Kentucky Shakespeare 38%
Abigail Bailey Maupin - AS YOU LIKE IT - Kentucky Shakespeare 31%
Hallie Dizdarevic - AS YOU LIKE IT - Kentucky Shakespeare 19%
Heather Paige Folsom - NEWSIES - Derby Dinner Playhouse 31%
Barb Cullen - AS YOU LIKE IT - Kentucky Shakespeare 22%
Zachary Joseph Boone and Paul McElroy - PIPPIN - ACTING AGAINST CANCER 19%
Lexie Stites - SEUSSICAL - Scribner MIddle School 26%
Megan Bliss - LEGALLY BLONDE - Floyd Central High School 22%
Amy Miller - MAMA MIA - New Albany Theatre Arts 22%
Vickie Hayes - LEGALLY BLONDE - Floyd Central High School 22%
Sharon Murray Harrah - HOLIDAY INN - Derby Dinner Playhouse 13%
Donna Lawrence-Downs - AS YOU LIKE IT - Kentucky Shakespeare 12%
Karen Merrill - WIZARD OF OZ - New Albany Theatre Arts 24%
Vicki Hayes - MATILDA - Floyd Central High School 22%
Amy Berry - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - YOUTH PERFORMING ARTS SCHOOL 20%
Katie Blackerby - LEGALLY BLONDE - YOUTH PERFORMING ARTS SCHOOL 24%
Robbie Steiner - LEGALLY BLONDE - Floyd Central High School 21%
Amy Miller - MAMA MIA - New Albany Theatre Arts 20%
Georgette Kleier - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - YOUTH PERFORMING ARTS SCHOOL 22%
Amy Harpenau - RUMORS - New Albany Theatre Arts 22%
Seth Sheffield - THESE SHINING LIVES - Silver Creek High School 13%
Georgette Kleier - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Theatreworks of Southern Indiana 27%
Alonzo Ramont - DREAMGRLS - Centerstage 20%
Jennifer Starr & Valerie Canon - CHILDREN OF EDEN - Mind’s Eye Theatre Company 17%
Lee Buckholz - SHREK - Derby Dinner Playhouse 49%
Jim Hesselman - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Derby Dinner Playhouse 26%
CAMI GLAUSER - THE TRUE STORY OF THE THREE LITTLE PIGS - STAGE ONE 24%
Jason Roseberry - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Theatreworks of Southern Indiana 24%
Jason Cooper - THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 12%
Michael J. Drury - HIT THE WALL - Pandora Productions 11%
Matt Wallace - KING LEAR - Kentucky Shakespeare 44%
Steve Bebout - SOMETHING ROTTEN - PNC Broadway in Louisville 31%
Amy Attaway - HENRY IV PART 2 - Kentucky Shakespeare 25%
SHREK, THE MUSICAL - Derby Dinner Playhouse 17%
FROZEN JR - StageOne 11%
DREAMGIRLS - Centerstage 10%
Jesse AlFord - PIPPIN - ACTING AGAINST CANCER 21%
Kota Earnhardt - THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatreworks of Southern Indiana 20%
Nick Dent - INTO THE WOODS - Centerstage 20%
Crit Fisher - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - New Albany Theatre Arts 36%
Connor Nevitt - MATILDA - Floyd Central High School 34%
Kota Earnhardt - SEUSSICAL, JR - Theatreworks of Southern Indiana 16%
Scott Bradley - SHREK, THE MUSICAL - Derby Dinner Playhouse 37%
Hannegan Roseberry - THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatreworks of Southern Indiana 22%
JESSICA BULLOCK & JOHN AUSTIN CLARK - PIPPIN - ACTING AGAINST CANCER 18%
Angela Hampton - LEGALLY BLONDE - Floyd Central High School 27%
Tim Murner - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - YOUTH PERFORMING ARTS SCHOOL 22%
Gayle King - FROZEN JR - StageOne 17%
DREAMGIRLS - Centerstage 23%
THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Theatreworks of Southern Indiana 23%
PIPPIN - ACTING AGAINST CANCER 21%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN - PNC Broadway in Louisville 41%
SHREK, THE MUSICAL - Derby Dinner Playhouse 35%
SOMETHING ROTTEN - PNC Broadway in Louisville 14%
SWEENEY TODD - Hayswood Theatre 46%
SISTER ACT - Shelby County Community Theatre 38%
WHITE CHRISTMAS - The Theatre Downstream 17%
PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Theatre Works of Southern Indiana 30%
TORCH SONG - Pandora Productions 11%
THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 10%
DRACULA - Actors Theatre of Louisville 33%
LOVE SEX AND THE IRS - Derby Dinner Playhouse 17%
AS YOU LIKE IT - Kentucky Shakespeare 15%
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Shelby County Community Theatre 43%
HARVEY - Hayswood Theatre 40%
HE NEEDED KILLIN' - The Theatre Downstream 18%
Chris Bundy - THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatreworks of Southern Indiana 20%
Karl Anderson - AS YOU LIKE IT - Kentucky Shakespeare 18%
Corie Caudill - MAMMA MIA! - ACTING AGAINT CANCER 15%
Crit Fisher - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - New Albany Theatre Arts 23%
Eric Allgeier - LEGALLY BLONDE - YOUTH PERFORMING ARTS SCHOOL 22%
Robbie Steiner - LEGALLY BLONDE - Floyd Central High School 20%
Laura Ellis - KING LEAR - Kentucky Shakespeare 38%
Kota Earnhardt - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Theatreworks of Southern Indiana 37%
Jake Beamer - TEN-TUCKY - The Bard's Town Theatre 9%
Crit Fisher - WIZARD OF OZ - New Albany Theatre Arts 30%
Jen Groseth - LEGALLY BLONDE - YOUTH PERFORMING ARTS SCHOOL 29%
Gavin Scott - LEGALLY BLONDE - Floyd Central High School 22%
Matt Landon - MAMMA MIA - New Albany Theatre Arts 19%
Mateo Sollano - LEGALLY BLONDE - YOUTH PERFORMING ARTS SCHOOL 18%
Roman Tate - INTO THE WOODS - Centerstage 13%
Troy Jones - RUMORS - New Albany Theatre Arts 20%
Emerson Walker - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - YOUTH PERFORMING ARTS SCHOOL 16%
Roman Tate - OUR TOWN - YOUTH PERFORMING ARTS SCHOOL 14%
Lexie Stites - LEGALLY BLONDE - Floyd Central High School 13%
Annie Weible - LEGALLY BLONDE - YOUTH PERFORMING ARTS SCHOOL 11%
Caroline Siegrist - LEGALLY BLONDE - Floyd Central High School 10%
Bailey Pierce - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - YOUTH PERFORMING ARTS SCHOOL 26%
Shelby Brown - RUMORS - New Albany Theatre Arts 18%
Rachel Street - THESE SHINING LIVES - Silver Creek High School 13%
LEGALLY BLONDE - YOUTH PERFORMING ARTS SCHOOL 25%
LEGALLY BLONDE - Floyd Central High School 19%
MAMMA MIA - New Albany Theatre Arts 12%
RUMORS - New Albany Theatre Arts 25%
PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - YOUTH PERFORMING ARTS SCHOOL 24%
THESE SHINING LIVES - Silver Creek High School 14%
