First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards; Pandora Productions Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The first standings have been announced as of Monday, November 13th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Louisville Standings - 11/14/23

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

May O'Nays - ANITA DO-OVER - DragDaddy Productions 79%

Kimcherie Lloyd - WE ARE - VOICES of Kentuckiana 21%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Valerie Canon - BAT BOY - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 14%

Sabrina Robinson - JEKYLL & HYDE - Oldham Co. Arts Center 13%

Rebecca Brewer - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Clarksville Little theatre 10%

Zachary Boone - MEAN GIRLS - Redline Performing Arts 10%

Zachary Boone - THE WEDDING SINGER - Redline Performing Arts 8%

Heather Folsom - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Derby Dinner Playhouse 8%

Heather Folsom - SOUND OF MUSIC - Derby Dinner Playhouse 7%

Jill Caroll - 13 THE MUSICAL - ACT Louisville Productions 6%

Daniel Scofield - THE PROM - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions 6%

Amy Miller - SPAMALOT - TheatreWorks of Southern Indiana 5%

Zachary Boone - IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - Pandora Productions 4%

Valerie Cannon - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Clarksville Little theatre 3%

Brian Gligor - GODSPELL - Pandora Productions 3%

Valerie Canon - UNEXPECTED JOY - Pandora Productions 1%

Brayli Temple - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Hayswood Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kelley Slayton - JEKYLL & HYDE - Oldham Co. Arts Center 18%

Mandy Kramer/Danielle McKinney - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company/Drag Daddy Productions 17%

Cathy Ryan - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Clarksville Little theatre 13%

Olivia Coxon - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Derby Dinner Playhouse 12%

Jason Cooper - BAT BOY - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 11%

Susan Neason Toy - THE PROM - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions 11%

Mandy Kramer - THE GREAT AND TERRIBLE WIZARD OF OZ - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 6%

Mandy Kramer - RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 4%

Natalie Bowman - SWEAT - Indiana University Southeast 4%

Natalie Bowman - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Indiana University Southeast 4%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Tony Lewis - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company/Drag Daddy Productions 14%

Rachel Strader - JEKYLL & HYDE - Oldham Co. Arts Center 13%

Jason Cooper - BAT BOY - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 12%

Zachary Boone - MEAN GIRLS - Redline Performing Arts 10%

Suzanne Allen - LITTLE WOMEN - Cool Mountain/St John Presbyterian 8%

Zachary Boone - THE WEDDING SINGER - Redline Performing Arts 5%

Heather Folsom - SOUND OF MUSIC - Derby Dinner Playhouse 4%

Cyndi Powell Chaney - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Clarksville Little Theatre 4%

Beth Craig Hall - 13 THE MUSICAL - ACT Louisville Productions 4%

Lee Buckholz - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Derby Dinner Playhouse 3%

Cathy Ryan - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Clarksville Little theatre 3%

Cathy Ryan - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Clarksville Little theatre 3%

Jason Roseberry - SPAMALOT - TheatreWorks of Southern Indiana 3%

Brian Gligor - THE PROM - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions 3%

Zachary Boone - IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - Pandora Productions 2%

Jason Cooper - RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 2%

Gabriel Vanover - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Indiana University Southeast 2%

Brian Gligor - GODSPELL - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions 2%

Valerie Canon - UNEXPECTED JOY - Pandora Productions 1%

Rush Trowel - DREAM GIRLS - Faithworks Studios 1%

Cyndi Chaney - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Clarksville Little theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Gil Reyes - LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION! - Pandora Productions 19%

Mike Price - THE NERD - Clarksville Little Theatre 12%

Larry Chaney - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Little Colonel's Playhouse 11%

Charlie Meredith - COHERENCE - Time Slip 10%

Jason Cooper - THE GREAT AND TERRIBLE WIZARD OF OZ - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 10%

Tyler Tate - SWEAT - Indiana University Southeast 10%

Jim Hesselman - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Derby Dinner Playhouse 9%

Alonzo Ramont - DOT - Pandora Productions 8%

Jim Hesselman - FATHER OF THE BRIDE - Derby Dinner Playhouse 5%

Kelly Kapp - ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID - Rose Island Playhouse 4%

Allen Platt - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Hayswood Theatre 2%



Best Ensemble

JEKYLL & HYDE - Oldham Co. Arts Center 13%

BAT BOY - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 12%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company/Drag Daddy Productions 11%

MEAN GIRLS - Redline Performing Arts 9%

LITTLE WOMEN - Cool Mountain/St John Presbyterian 7%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Clarksville Little Theatre 7%

LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION! - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions 6%

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Timeslip Theatre 3%

13: THE MUSICAL - ACT Louisville Productions 3%

COHERENCE - Timeslip Theatre 3%

THE PROM - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions 3%

SPAMALOT - TheatreWorks 3%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Clarksville Little Theatre 3%

GODSPELL - Pandora Productions 3%

SOUND OF MUSIC - Derby Dinner Playhouse 3%

IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - Pandora Productions 3%

ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID - Rose Island Playhouse 2%

CHRISTMAS CAROL - Clarksville Little Theatre 2%

SWEAT - Indiana University Southeast 2%

RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 1%

DOT - Pandora Productions 1%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Indiana University Southeast 1%

THE GREAT AND TERRIBLE WIZARD OF OZ - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tony Lewis - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company/Drag Daddy Productions 18%

Larry Chaney - CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL - Clarksville Little theatre 14%

Tyler Warner - BAT BOY - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 12%

Aaron Allen - LITTLE WOMEN - Cool Mountain/St John Presbyterian 12%

Jesse AlFord - COHERENCE - TimeSlip Theatre 9%

Nick Dent - THE PROM - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions 9%

Colton Bachinski - 13 THE MUSICAL - ACT Louisville Productions 6%

Kota Earnhardt - SPAMALOT - TheatreWorks of Southern Indiana 5%

Jesse AlFord - GODSPELL - Pandora Productions 4%

Rebekkah Meixner Hanks - SWEAT - Indiana University Southeast 3%

Jesse AlFord - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Pandora Productions 3%

Rebekkah Meixner Hanks - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Indiana University Southeast 2%

Brad Murphy - DREAM GIRLS - Faithworks Studios 2%

Brad Murphy - SOUL OF CHRISTMAS - Faithworks Studios 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Jeanne-Marie Rogers - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company/Drag Daddy Productions 18%

Scott Bradley - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Derby Dinner Playhouse 13%

Russell Cooper - BAT BOY - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 12%

Emily Fields - 13 THE MUSICAL - ACT Louisville Productions 8%

Angie Hopperton - THE PROM - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions 8%

Nina Espinueva - UNEXPECTED JOY - Pandora Productions 7%

Chris Harbeson-Borgelt - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Clarksville Little theatre 7%

Julie McKay - IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - Pandora Productions 7%

Chris Harbeson Borgelt - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Clarksville Little Theatre 6%

Tasha Hatchett - GODSPELL - Pandora Productions 6%

Paul Stiller - CRY BABY - Minds Eye Theatre 5%

Russell Cooper - RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 3%



Best Musical

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company/Drag Daddy Productions 14%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Oldham Co. Arts Center 11%

BAT BOY - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 10%

LITTLE WOMEN - Cool Mountain/St John Presbyterian 8%

INTO THE WOODS - Redline Performing Arts 7%

MEAN GIRLS - Redline Performing Arts 7%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Clarksville Little Theatre 7%

13: THE MUSICAL - ACT Louisville Productions 5%

THE PROM - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions 3%

GODSPELL - Pandora Productions 3%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Clarksville Little theatre 3%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Derby Dinner Playhouse 2%

SPAMALOT - TheatreWorks of Southen Indiana 2%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Clarksville Little theatre 2%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Indiana University Southeast 2%

IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions 2%

DREAM GRILS - Faithworks Studios 2%

CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL - Clarksville Little theatre 2%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Redline Performing Arts 2%

RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 2%

SOUND OF MUSIC - Derby Dinner Playhouse 1%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Derby Dinner Playhouse 1%

MEMPHIS - The Lexington Theatre Company 1%

UNEXPECTED JOY - Pandora Productions 0%



Best Performer In A Musical

Geoffrey Barnes - JEKYLL & HYDE - Oldham Co. Arts Center 13%

Naomi Wayne - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company/Drag Daddy Productions 9%

Trent Everett Byers - BAT BOY - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 9%

Myranda Thomas - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company/Drag Daddy Productions 7%

Briley Dunn - LITTLE WOMEN - Cool Mountain/St John Presbyterian 7%

KB Merchant - MEAN GIRLS - Redline Performing Arts 6%

Peighton Radlein - INTO THE WOODS - Redline Performing Arts 6%

Karly Jones - BAT BOY - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 5%

Derrick Palmer - INTO THE WOODS - Redline Performing Arts 5%

Richard Ryan - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Clarksville Little theatre 5%

Annie Weible - THE PROM - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions 4%

Sydney Warner - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Clarksville Little theatre 4%

Mark Merck - SOMETHING ROTTEN - CLT 4%

Sara King Bliss - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Derby Dinner Playhouse 3%

Tyler Bliss - SOUND OF MUSIC - Derby Dinner Playhouse 2%

Billy Bass - SPAMALOT - TheatreWorks 2%

Jim Hesselman - GRUMPY OLD MEN - Derby Dinner Playhouse 2%

Bridget Thomas - BAT BOY - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 2%

Kara Merchant - MEAN GIRLS - ACT Louisville Productions 1%

Michael J. Drury - THE PROM - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions 1%

Jennifer Poliskie - IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - Pandora Productions 1%

Jennifer Poliskie - RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 1%

Jericah Greene - THE PROM - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions 1%

Tyler Akin - CRY-BABY - Mind's Eye Theatre Company 1%

Andrew Newton-Schaftlein - RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 0%



Best Performer In A Play

Cary Wiger - FATHER OF THE BRIDE - Derby Dinner Playhouse 18%

Brad Lambert - THE NERD - Clarksville Little Theatre 13%

Hannah Leichleiter - COHERENCE - Time Slip 13%

Joseph Glaser - THE GREAT AND TERRIBLE WIZARD OF OZ - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 11%

Robbie Smith - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Pandora Productions 7%

Cindy Smith - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Little Colonel's Playhouse 6%

Clark Worden - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Pandora Productions 5%

Christie Thompkins - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Little Colonel's Playhouse 5%

Sage Martin - DOT - Pandora Productions 4%

Kym Vaughn - DOT - Pandora Productions 4%

Bekah Cobb - THINGS MY MOTHER TAUGHT ME - Little Colonel's Playhouse 3%

Jake Minton - A SATISFIED MIND - SH’MA Theatre Group 3%

Jack Wallen - BLITHE SPIRIT - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 2%

G.B. Dixon - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Little Colonel's Playhouse 2%

Karole Spangler - EGYPTLAND - SH’MA Theatre Group 2%

Simon Isham - EGYPTLAND - SH’MA Theatre Group 2%

Amber Eldreion - A SATISFIED MIND - SH’MA Theatre Group 0%



Best Play

LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION! - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions 19%

THE NERD - Clarksville Little theatre 11%

COHERENCE - Time Slip 11%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Derby Dinner Playhouse 10%

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Kentucky Shakespeare 9%

THE GREAT AND TERRIBLE WIZARD OF OZ - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company/Drag Daddy Productions 8%

SWEAT - Indiana University Southeast 6%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Little Colonel's Playhouse 5%

FATHER OF THE BRIDE - Derby Dinner Playhouse 5%

THINGS MY MOTHER TAUGHT ME - Little Colonel's Playhouse 4%

DOT - Pandora Productions 4%

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Pandora Productions 4%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Hayswood Theatre 3%

ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID - Rose Island Playhouse 2%

A SATISFIED MIND - SH’MA Theatre Group 1%

EGYPTLAND - SH’MA Theatre Group 0



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Patrick Jump - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company/Drag Daddy Productions 38%

Ron Riall - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Derby Dinner Playhouse 20%

Larry Chaney - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Clarksville Little theatre 10%

Karl Anderson - THE PROM - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions 9%

Eric Allgeier - IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - Pandora Productions 8%

Rebekkah Meixner Hanks - SWEAT - Indiana University Southeast 5%

Eric Allgeier - GODSPELL - Pandora Productions 4%

Rebekkah Meixner Hanks - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Indiana University Southeast 4%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tiago Vehlo and Michael Perysian - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company/Drag Daddy Productions 25%

Stephan Carpenter - THE PROM - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions 16%

Bryan Van der Zowen - JEKYLL & HYDE - Oldham Co. Arts Center 15%

Jason Cooper - THE GREAT AND TERRIBLE WIZARD OF OZ - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 12%

Chris Dowell - LITTLE WOMEN - Cool Mountain/St John Presbyterian 11%

Kota Earnhardt - SPAMALOT - TheatreWorks of Southern Indiana 9%

David Nelson - SWEAT - Indiana University Southeast 4%

David Nelson - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Indiana University Southeast 4%

Aaron Pryor - DREAM GIRLS - Faithworks Studios 3%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Karly Jones - BAT BOY - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 9%

Em Olson - MEAN GIRLS - Redline Performing Arts 8%

Peighton Radlein - INTO THE WOODS - Redline Performing Arts 7%

Andrew Roy - LITTLE WOMEN - Cool Mountain Theatre 6%

William Nickles - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company/Drag Daddy Productions 6%

Julianne Horn - JEKYLL & HYDE - Oldham Co. Arts Center 6%

Mandi Elkins-Hutchins - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Derby Dinner Playhouse 5%

Greg Wood - JEKYLL & HYDE - Oldham Co. Arts Center 5%

Katie Kennedy - JEKYLL & HYDE - Oldham Co. Arts Center 5%

Trent Byers - GODSPELL - Pandora Productions 4%

Lyndsey Jane Pennington - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company/Drag Daddy Productions 4%

Mimi Housewright - BAT BOY - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 3%

Jason Lindsey - CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL - Clarksville Little theatre 3%

Jason Potts - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Clarksville Little theatre 3%

Michael J. Drury - IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - Pandora Productions 2%

Tyler Dippold - SPAMALOT - TheatreWorks of Southern Indiana 2%

John Trueblood - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Clarksville Little theatre 2%

Alex Roby - BAT BOY - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 2%

Jason Cooper - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company/Drag Daddy Productions 2%

David Harbeson Borgelt - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Clarksville Little a theatre 2%

Cyndi Powell Chaney - CRY BABY - Mind’s Eye Tbeatre 2%

Kate Ballowe - GODSPELL - Pandora Productions 2%

Sage Martin - THE PROM - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions 1%

Alex Roby - ALICE IN DERBYLAND - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company/Drag Daddy Productions 1%

Jason Jones - SPAMALOT - TheatreWorks of Southern Indiana 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Myranda Thomas - COHERENCE - Time SLip 34%

Shayne Brakefield - LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION! - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions 27%

Greg Wood - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Little Colonel's Playhouse 18%

Maddox McMahan - THE NERD - Clarksville Little Theatre 16%

Erica Denise - A SATISFIED MIND - SH’MA Theatre Group 4%

John Aurelius - EGYPTLAND - SH’MA Theatre Group 1%

Amber Eldreion - EGYPTLAND - SH’MA Theatre Group 0%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

LION KING - Clarksville Little Theatre 32%

13: THE MUSICAL - ACT Louisville Productions 26%

MATILDA - Time Slip 26%

CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Derby Dinner Playhouse 17%

