Comic Ali Siddiq Brings I GOT A STORY TO TELL To The Kentucky Center

Kentucky Performing Arts qnd Outback will present Ali Siddiq's “i Got A Story To Tell” on Friday, May 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. at The Kentucky Center – Bomhard Theater (501 West Main Street).

About ALI SIDDIQ

Ali Siddiq is a stand-up comedian and public speaker out of Houston, TX. Ali's unique style of stand-up began behind the walls of incarceration, an incubator for interesting experiences and good stories. In 2022, Ali released two new hour specials, “The Domino Effect” on YouTube and “Unprotected Sets” on EPIX. To date, “The Domino Effect” has over 10 million views, ranking it in the top five most watched comedy specials of the last year. On June 4, 2023, Ali released “The Domino Effect 2: Loss,” the sequel to his viral stand-up special, on YouTube which already has more than three million views to date.

People received their first taste of Ali Siddiq when he appeared on HBO's Def Comedy Jam and Live From Gotham, and in 2013 he was named Comedy Central's "#1 Comic to Watch". In 2014, Ali impressed comedy enthusiasts by displaying his ability to captivate an audience with his "Mexicans Got On Boots" tale, a descriptive storytelling, with over 13 million views, of a prison riot on “This is Not Happening,” the first of three appearances. His stories continued with his half hour special, which premiered on Comedy Central in the Fall of 2016. Additionally, Ali has appeared on several popular podcasts like The Joe Rogan Experience, 85 South, Uncle Joey's Joint with Joey Diaz, Ari Shaffir's Skeptic Tank, Bertcast, Pour Minds and many others.

ABOUT KENTUCKY PERFORMING ARTS

Bringing world class performances to Kentucky, connecting artists with the community, and providing arts education opportunities, Kentucky Performing Arts lives its statewide mission of connecting and inspiring through the arts. Kentucky Performing Arts has a significant impact on the Commonwealth's tourism and local economy, contributing $26.3 million in an average year, including $15.8 million in direct economic impact with our patrons spending an additional $10.5 million annually. As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seeks to preserve and promote the history, heritage, and arts of the Commonwealth.

Three locations in Louisville make up the family of venues under the Kentucky Performing Arts umbrella: