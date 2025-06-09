Caramoor Opens Summer 2025 with Payare and Orchestra of St. Luke’s Performing Beethoven’s Ninth

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This summer, Caramoor marks its 80th anniversary with a season that reflects both its legacy as a site for classical performance and its ongoing interest in musical variety and experimentation.

Set on its Westchester estate, the 2025 season features a mix of early opera, symphonic works, chamber music, and genre-crossing programming that includes jazz, roots, and sound art.

Among the classical offerings are two lesser-performed Baroque works presented in staged productions: Telemann’s Pimpinone alongside his cantata Ino, performed by Boston Early Music Festival; and Monteverdi’s L’incoronazione di Poppea, in what will be Cappella Mediterranea’s only U.S. appearance this season. The Orchestra of St. Luke’s opens the festival with Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, led by Rafael Payare in his Caramoor debut. Later concerts with the ensemble feature debuts from conductors Anna Rakitina and Teddy Abrams, performing with violinist Stella Chen and pianist Garrick Ohlsson, respectively.

Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax, and Leonidas Kavakos return to continue their “Beethoven for Three” series. Pianists Daniil Trifonov, Timo Andres, and George Li each give solo recitals. New music programming includes a performance from Sō Percussion and Caroline Shaw, as well as a free public staging of Terry Riley’s In C produced by Bang on a Can. The Knights return for a program featuring mandolinist Chris Thile.

Chamber performances include appearances by the Takács and Escher Quartets (the latter joined by pianist Alessio Bax), a solo recital by violinist Claire Bourg with pianist Jinhee Park, and performances by the Terra String Quartet, this year’s Ernst Stiefel String Quartet-in-Residence. Chanticleer returns with Music of a Silent World, a program centered on ecological themes. Three “Music and Meditation in the Garden” concerts round out the chamber offerings, featuring the viola duo Tallā Rouge, a set by flutist Alex Sopp and violinist Austin Wulliman, and a performance from cellist Gabriel Cabezas and guitarist Jordan Dodson.

Caramoor’s sound art component continues to evolve with the addition of a new work by composer Lisa Coons. Five Essays on Caramoor is a site-specific sound walk created using archival recordings, letters, and journal entries from Lucie Bigelow Rosen, one of Caramoor’s founders. According to the composer, the piece explores personal memory and social context, with movements that reflect both Rosen’s private life and the contradictions of her time.

The season also includes a variety of non-classical events. The annual Jazz Festival, co-presented with Jazz at Lincoln Center, features Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra. The American Roots Music Festival, presented with City Winery, returns as an all-day event, with additional performances by Molly Tuttle and Lyle Lovett and His Large Band later in the summer. Other events include a Juneteenth celebration featuring The Legendary Ingramettes, a dance and music performance by Music From The Sole, and a Broadway Pride concert hosted by Seth Rudetsky. A series of outdoor concerts on the lawn will feature Endea Owens and The Cookout, Ranky Tanky, La Excelencia, and The Garifuna Collective. The traditional Pops, Patriots, and Fireworks concert will return, this year with guest vocalist Mimi Hilaire.

The season reflects Caramoor’s ongoing commitment to a wide range of music programming and its intention to make the grounds a place of both discovery and reflection. Full schedule and ticket details are available at caramoor.org.

