BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards Update: THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Theatreworks of Southern Indiana Leads Best Musical!

There's just a few weeks left to make your voice heard and submit your votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Louisville:

Best Actor in a Musical (local)

Greg Collier - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Theatreworks of Southern Indiana 17%

Michael Detmer - Pippin - Acting Against Cancer 11%

Pete Lay - SPAMALOT - Centerstage 11%

Best Actor in a Musical (professional/national/touring)

Bobby Conte - SHREK, THE MUSICAL - Derby Dinner Playhouse 35%

Stephen Christopher Anthony - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - PNC Broadway in Louisville 31%

Blake Graham - NEWSIES - Derby Dinner Playhouse 23%

Best Actor in a Play (local)

Zachary Hebert - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Theatre Works of Southern Indiana 24%

Michael Drury - THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 13%

Shayne Brakefield - DADA WOOF PAPA HOT - Pandora Productions 9%

Best Actor in a Play (professional/national/touring)

Cary Wiger - LOVE SEX AND THE IRS - Derby Dinner Playhouse 38%

Jon Huffman - KING LEAR - Kentucky Shakespeare 25%

Gregory Maupin - AS YOU LIKE IT - Kentucky Shakespeare 15%

Best Actress in a Musical (local)

Maren Gosman - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Theatreworks of Southern Indiana 16%

Myranda Thomas - PIPPIN - ACTING AGAINST CANCER 15%

Erica Denise - DREAMGIRLS - Centerstage 13%

Best Actress in a Musical (professional/national/touring)

Cami Glauser - SHREK, THE MUSICAL - Derby Dinner Playhouse 46%

Harli Cooper - NEWSIES - Derby Dinner Playhouse 25%

Mandi Elkins Hutchins - HOLIDAY INN - Derby Dinner Playhouse 19%

Best Actress in a Play (local)

Heidi Caroline Keck - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Theatre Works of Southern Indiana 23%

Jessica Tanselle - MY BIG GAY ITALIAN CHRISTMAS - Pandora Productions 10%

Karole Spangler - TORCH SONG - Pandora Productions 7%

Best Actress in a Play (professional/national/touring)

Jennifer Pennington - KING LEAR - Kentucky Shakespeare 39%

Abigail Bailey Maupin - AS YOU LIKE IT - Kentucky Shakespeare 30%

Hallie Dizdarevic - AS YOU LIKE IT - Kentucky Shakespeare 18%

Best Choreographer

Heather Paige Folsom - NEWSIES - Derby Dinner Playhouse 33%

Barb Cullen - AS YOU LIKE IT - Kentucky Shakespeare 22%

Zachary Joseph Boone and Paul McElroy - PIPPIN - ACTING AGAINST CANCER 18%

Best Choreographer/Student Production

Amy Miller - MAMA MIA - New Albany Theatre Arts 25%

Megan Bliss - LEGALLY BLONDE - Floyd Central High School 24%

Lexie Stites - SEUSSICAL - Scribner MIddle School 24%

Best Costume Design

Vickie Hayes - LEGALLY BLONDE - Floyd Central High School 23%

Sharon Murray Harrah - HOLIDAY INN - Derby Dinner Playhouse 15%

Donna Lawrence-Downs - AS YOU LIKE IT - Kentucky Shakespeare 12%

Best Costume Design/Student Production

Karen Merrill - WIZARD OF OZ - New Albany Theatre Arts 27%

Vicki Hayes - MATILDA - Floyd Central High School 23%

Amy Berry - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - YOUTH PERFORMING ARTS SCHOOL 18%

Best Director of a Student Musical

Amy Miller - MAMA MIA - New Albany Theatre Arts 24%

Katie Blackerby - LEGALLY BLONDE - YOUTH PERFORMING ARTS SCHOOL 23%

Robbie Steiner - LEGALLY BLONDE - Floyd Central High School 22%

Best Director of a Student Play

Amy Harpenau - RUMORS - New Albany Theatre Arts 25%

Georgette Kleier - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - YOUTH PERFORMING ARTS SCHOOL 21%

Megan and Tyler Bliss - BOEING BOEING - Floyd Central High School 13%

Best Director/Musical (local)

Georgette Kleier - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Theatreworks of Southern Indiana 29%

Alonzo Ramont - DREAMGRLS - Centerstage 20%

REMY SISK - PIPPIN - ACTING AGAINST CANCER 17%

Best Director/Musical (professional/national/touring)

Lee Buckholz - SHREK - Derby Dinner Playhouse 50%

Jim Hesselman - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Derby Dinner Playhouse 26%

CAMI GLAUSER - THE TRUE STORY OF THE THREE LITTLE PIGS - STAGE ONE 23%

Best Director/Play (local)

Jason Roseberry - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Theatreworks of Southern Indiana 24%

Jason Cooper - THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 11%

Michael J. Drury - HIT THE WALL - Pandora Productions 11%

Best Director/Play (professional/national/touring)

Matt Wallace - KING LEAR - Kentucky Shakespeare 44%

Steve Bebout - SOMETHING ROTTEN - PNC Broadway in Louisville 30%

Amy Attaway - HENRY IV PART 2 - Kentucky Shakespeare 26%

Best Ensemble Cast (Local)

SHREK, THE MUSICAL - Derby Dinner Playhouse 19%

FROZEN JR - StageOne 10%

DREAMGIRLS - Centerstage 10%

Best Lighting Design

Kota Earnhardt - THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatreworks of Southern Indiana 21%

Jesse AlFord - PIPPIN - ACTING AGAINST CANCER 19%

Nick Dent - INTO THE WOODS - Centerstage 19%

Best Lighting Design/Student Production

Crit Fisher - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - New Albany Theatre Arts 38%

Connor Nevitt - MATILDA - Floyd Central High School 36%

Kota Earnhardt - SEUSSICAL, JR - Theatreworks of Southern Indiana 14%

Best Music Director

Scott Bradley - SHREK, THE MUSICAL - Derby Dinner Playhouse 39%

Hannegan Roseberry - THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatreworks of Southern Indiana 21%

JESSICA BULLOCK & JOHN Austin Clark - PIPPIN - ACTING AGAINST CANCER 17%

Best Music Director/Student Production

Angela Hampton - LEGALLY BLONDE - Floyd Central High School 27%

Tim Murner - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - YOUTH PERFORMING ARTS SCHOOL 20%

Gayle King - FROZEN JR - StageOne 16%

Best Musical (local)

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Theatreworks of Southern Indiana 23%

DREAMGIRLS - Centerstage 22%

PIPPIN - ACTING AGAINST CANCER 22%

Best Musical (professional/national/touring)

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - PNC Broadway in Louisville 40%

SHREK, THE MUSICAL - Derby Dinner Playhouse 37%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - PNC Broadway in Louisville 13%

Best Musical by A Regional Company (outisde 15 mile radius)

SWEENEY TODD - Hayswood Theatre 45%

SISTER ACT - Shelby County Community Theatre 38%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - The Theatre Downstream 16%

Best Play (local)

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Theatre Works of Southern Indiana 30%

TORCH SONG - Pandora Productions 11%

THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 10%

Best Play (professional/national/touring)

DRACULA - Actors Theatre of Louisville 31%

LOVE SEX AND THE IRS - Derby Dinner Playhouse 20%

AS YOU LIKE IT - Kentucky Shakespeare 16%

Best Play by a Regional Company (outside 15 mile radius)

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Shelby County Community Theatre 44%

HARVEY - Hayswood Theatre 39%

HE NEEDED KILLIN' - The Theatre Downstream 17%

Best Scenic Design

Chris Bundy - THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatreworks of Southern Indiana 20%

Karl Anderson - AS YOU LIKE IT - Kentucky Shakespeare 19%

Corie Caudill - MAMMA MIA! - ACTING AGAINT CANCER 15%

Best Scenic Design/Student Production

Crit Fisher - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - New Albany Theatre Arts 26%

Robbie Steiner - LEGALLY BLONDE - Floyd Central High School 22%

Eric Allgeier - LEGALLY BLONDE - YOUTH PERFORMING ARTS SCHOOL 20%

Best Sound Design

Laura Ellis - KING LEAR - Kentucky Shakespeare 39%

Kota Earnhardt - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Theatreworks of Southern Indiana 37%

Richard McGrew - THE EFFECT - The Liminal Playhouse 9%

Best Sound Design/Student Production

Crit Fisher - WIZARD OF OZ - New Albany Theatre Arts 33%

Jen Groseth - LEGALLY BLONDE - YOUTH PERFORMING ARTS SCHOOL 26%

Gavin Scott - LEGALLY BLONDE - Floyd Central High School 23%

Best Student Actor in A Musical

Matt Landon - MAMMA MIA - New Albany Theatre Arts 23%

Mateo Sollano - LEGALLY BLONDE - YOUTH PERFORMING ARTS SCHOOL 18%

Roman Tate - INTO THE WOODS - Centerstage 12%

Best Student Actor in A Play

Troy Jones - RUMORS - New Albany Theatre Arts 23%

Emerson Walker - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - YOUTH PERFORMING ARTS SCHOOL 16%

Roman Tate - OUR TOWN - YOUTH PERFORMING ARTS SCHOOL 13%

Best Student Actress in A Musical

Lexie Stites - LEGALLY BLONDE - Floyd Central High School 13%

Caroline Siegrist - LEGALLY BLONDE - Floyd Central High School 11%

Annie Weible - LEGALLY BLONDE - YOUTH PERFORMING ARTS SCHOOL 11%

Best Student Actress in A Play

Bailey Pierce - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - YOUTH PERFORMING ARTS SCHOOL 24%

Shelby Brown - RUMORS - New Albany Theatre Arts 22%

Rachel Street - THESE SHINING LIVES - Silver Creek High School 12%

Best Student Musical

LEGALLY BLONDE - YOUTH PERFORMING ARTS SCHOOL 23%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Floyd Central High School 19%

MAMMA MIA - New Albany Theatre Arts 15%

Best Student Play

RUMORS - New Albany Theatre Arts 28%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - YOUTH PERFORMING ARTS SCHOOL 23%

THESE SHINING LIVES - Silver Creek High School 13%

