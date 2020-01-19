AMERICAN PSYCHO is Now Playing at Acting Against Cancer

Acting Against Cancer, a nonprofit semiprofessional theatre company that strives to change the lives of children touched by cancer through the arts, will be performing the second show of their 2019/20 mainstage season, the regional premiere of an electrifying musical adaptation of the seminal Bret Easton Ellis novel AMERICAN PSYCHO.

The show will run January 17-25 at Art Sanctuary,1433 S. Shelby Street. AAC's production marks one of the first productions in the world of AMERICAN PSYCHO since it left Broadway in 2017.

In the consumerist material-fueled era of the late 1980s, Patrick Bateman lives his days as an investment banker on Wall Street. Surrounded by others like himself, Patrick focuses much of his energy on fitting in and blending into the narcissistic and unfeeling society around him. But by night, Patrick Bateman is a serial killer with an insatiable thirst for drawing blood. Yet as his world and its inhabitants become more animatronic and less human, Patrick finds himself in a postmodern state of abstraction where the lines between what is real and what is exaggerated become as blurred as his own sanity.

There will be seven shows over the run period. Specific dates and times can be found at actingagaisntcancer.com. Tickets are $22 in advance and $24 at the door. Tickets can be purchased in advance at actingagainstcancer.com. The show runs two hours with one 15-minute intermission. The show, with original music by Duncan Sheik, is directed by Charlie Meredith with choreography by Zachary Boone and Paul McElroy and music direction by Jessica Bullock. The cast features Remy Sisk, Natalie Minton, Hannah Lechleiter, Shelby Brown, Spencer Korcz, Michael Detmer, Bridget Thomas and more!

*Audiences are advised of the following content warning: AMERICAN PSYCHO contains graphic depictions of violence, murder and bloodshed, including violence against women. It is not recommended for those under 16.*

PHOTO: Remy Sisk as Patrick Bateman

Photo by Danny Alexander

About Acting Against Cancer:

Acting Against Cancer is a nonprofit semi-professional theatre company that strives to produce excellent and affordable musical theatre programming and education in Louisville while working to change the lives of children touched by cancer through the arts.

The company has performed around Louisville with past shows including NEXT TO NORMAL, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, Green Day's AMERICAN IDIOT (regional premiere), THE LAST FIVE YEARS, LEGALLY BLONDE, HEATHERS THE MUSICAL, TICK TICK...BOOM!, THE WEDDING SINGER, ROCK OF AGES (regional premiere), [TITLE OF SHOW], CARRIE THE MUSICAL, MAMMA MIA!, DOGFIGHT and PIPPIN. As of 2014, the company now annually produces THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW every October.

In addition to the mainstage shows, Acting Against Cancer also conducts after school programs, which not only serve as creative outlets for children and an opportunity for musical theatre instruction but also allow children who are in some way touched by cancer to participate in the programs for free, exploring the healing power of the arts and the limitless potential of their own creativity.

More information on Acting Against Cancer's mainstage season and after school programs is available at actingagainstcancer.com, where you may also make a donation of any amount.





